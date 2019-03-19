Dirk Nowitzki Passed Wilt Chamberlain For Sixth On The NBA’s All-Time Scoring List

03.18.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Dirk Nowitzki may retire at the end of this season, or he may choose to come back for the 2019-20 campaign depending on how he feels come this year’s end.

Whatever the case, many around the league are making sure to try and appreciate his greatness in what could be his final season. Nowitzki was honored alongside Dwyane Wade at this year’s All-Star Game, and received a standing ovation, prompted by Doc Rivers, in the closing seconds of his last visit to L.A. to play the Clippers.

On Monday night against the Pelicans, Nowitzki further cemented his place as the greatest foreign-born scorer in NBA history when he passed Wilt Chamberlain for sixth on the all-time scoring list. Dirk entered the game three points behind Chamberlain and quickly got the four points he needed to pass Wilt with a pair of 20-foot jumpers in the first four minutes of the game to reach 31,420 points.

Around The Web

TAGSDIRK NOWITZKIWILT CHAMBERLAIN
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 8 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 11 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP