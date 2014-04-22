Discounted Roy Hibbert Now Available On Amazon

The Indiana Pacers are in shambles the day leading up to their Game 2 against the Hawks. They finished the regular season 10-12, barely holding on to the No. 1 seed in the East. But a lot of good it did them after they lost home-court advantage in a Game 1 home loss to the sub .500 Hawks. Most of the blame seems to reside with Pacers center Roy Hibbert, and now, by way of Page Q Sports, the “7-2 center in bizarre decline” is listed on Amazon for just $143,000, down from the original asking price of $14.3 million.

Hibbert leads the Pacers payroll this season, earning $14,283,844. At $143,000, that’s just 1/100 of his original price tag, a bargain if we’ve ever seen one. As Page Q Sports notes in the fake listing, Roy’s “perfect for reaching things you can’t,” he’s an “incredible illusionist (2x All-Star with career avg of 11 points and 6 rebounds)” and he’s “experienced in Google Glass.”

If you shell out for the discounted Hibbert and find Paul George‘s missing talent on Craig’s List you might have enough for an Eastern Conference contender.

(Click for the full-sized treatment by Page Q Sports)

(Page Q Sports)

What is Roy Hibbert worth these days?

