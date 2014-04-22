Discounted Roy Hibbert Now Available On Amazon

#Paul George #Amazon
04.22.14 4 years ago

The Indiana Pacers are in shambles the day leading up to their Game 2 against the Hawks. They finished the regular season 10-12, barely holding on to the No. 1 seed in the East. But a lot of good it did them after they lost home-court advantage in a Game 1 home loss to the sub .500 Hawks. Most of the blame seems to reside with Pacers center Roy Hibbert, and now, by way of Page Q Sports, the “7-2 center in bizarre decline” is listed on Amazon for just $143,000, down from the original asking price of $14.3 million.

Hibbert leads the Pacers payroll this season, earning $14,283,844. At $143,000, that’s just 1/100 of his original price tag, a bargain if we’ve ever seen one. As Page Q Sports notes in the fake listing, Roy’s “perfect for reaching things you can’t,” he’s an “incredible illusionist (2x All-Star with career avg of 11 points and 6 rebounds)” and he’s “experienced in Google Glass.”

If you shell out for the discounted Hibbert and find Paul George‘s missing talent on Craig’s List you might have enough for an Eastern Conference contender.

(Click for the full-sized treatment by Page Q Sports)

(Page Q Sports)

What is Roy Hibbert worth these days?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul George#Amazon
TAGSAMAZONDimeMagINDIANA PACERSPAUL GEORGEROY HIBBERTSmack

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP