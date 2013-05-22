D.J. Stephens Sets NBA Draft Combine Vertical Leap Record: Watch His 12 Best Dunks

Are you serious? Word just broke that University of Memphis forward D.J. Stephens recorded an NBA Draft record 46-INCH VERTICAL LEAP in combine testing. And the dude is 6-5, so it’s not like he’s some crazy Nate Robinson clone or something.
Want to see him work? Check out DJ’s top dunks at Memphis and in AAU:
The 2012 outrageous Thanksgiving inbounds dunk on VCU:
2011 One-hand follow up dunk on Gonzaga. Watch the slow motion replay – he comes from one side to the other side of the rim in mid-air for the dunk:
A one-hand fast break follow up against Xavier in 2012 (again, watch the replays):
On the next page, watch DJ put all of Georgetown on a poster and completely hurdle an opponent…
Just did it I guess the new motto go lil bro
We thoroughly loved watching DJ Stephens do his thing for our beloved Tigers this year! Wish him much success wherever his incredible talent takes him!
stupid high