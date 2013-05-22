D.J. Stephens Sets NBA Draft Combine Vertical Leap Record: Watch His 12 Best Dunks

#Video
05.22.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Are you serious? Word just broke that University of Memphis forward D.J. Stephens recorded an NBA Draft record 46-INCH VERTICAL LEAP in combine testing. And the dude is 6-5, so it’s not like he’s some crazy Nate Robinson clone or something.

Want to see him work? Check out DJ’s top dunks at Memphis and in AAU:

The 2012 outrageous Thanksgiving inbounds dunk on VCU:

2011 One-hand follow up dunk on Gonzaga. Watch the slow motion replay – he comes from one side to the other side of the rim in mid-air for the dunk:

A one-hand fast break follow up against Xavier in 2012 (again, watch the replays):

On the next page, watch DJ put all of Georgetown on a poster and completely hurdle an opponent…

