The LA Clippers are one of the better stories of the NBA season, pushing toward the playoffs with a fun, balanced squad. In fact, the Clippers have (somehow) improved after trading arguably their best player, Tobias Harris, to the Philadelphia 76ers and head coach Doc Rivers is rightfully receiving all kinds of attention for doing a masterful job.

With that as the backdrop, subtle buzz existed that Rivers could at least conceivably jump from the Clippers to the Los Angeles Lakers when/if an opening was created to take the helm of LeBron’s crew this summer. In short, the 57-year-old put a swift end to any of that chatter on Tuesday night when he addressed reporters in advance of the Clippers’ face-off with the Indiana Pacers.

Rivers noted that he agreed to a new extension with the Clippers that included an opt-out this summer, but after the way this season’s gone he’s going to be staying with the Clips for years to come.