Doc Rivers Receives A Standing Ovation In Return To Boston

On Wednesday night, Doc Rivers returned to the TD Garden for the first time since he became the head coach of the Clippers, and the Boston fans greeted the former championship-winning Celtics coach him with a standing ovation.

The Boston crowd continued to show their respect and gratefulness to the former Celtics skipper during team introductions, providing a thankful applause when Rivers’ name was announced over the PA system.

The Celtics also played a tribute video on the Jumbotron at the end of the first guarder showcasing Doc’s 9-year tenure with the storied franchise. The emotional offering brought the fans in Beantown to their feet, and nothing but appreciation was shown on both sides.

Then Doc’s Clippers went out and defeated the Celtics 96-88 behind Chris Paul‘s 22 points and 9 dimes. Jeff Green led the Celtics with 29 in the loss. After his new team defeated his old team, Doc became quite emotional during his post-game press conference, praising the people of Boston, and calling them, “Just an amazing fan base.”

