Doc Rivers Would Apparently Rather Be Anywhere Than Coaching the Boston Celtics next season

After Doc Rivers‘ dream scenario of moving himself, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Clippers this summer first flourished and then apparently came screeching to a halt over the weekend, it sounds like he’s exploring every other available option to keep himself from returning to the Celtics sideline next season.

The situation appears to be so bad that he’s reportedly considering not coaching at all and getting back into broadcasting.

From CSNNE.com:

A league source tells CSNNE.com that Rivers has not entirely ruled out taking some time off to resume his broadcasting career and return afterwards to coach. “You guys (media) have been around Doc long enough to know that’s always been something he’s talked about,” the source said. “So it shouldn’t come as a surprise. And frankly, now is probably as good a time as any for him to go that route.” In recent years, Rivers has said on more than one occasion that he would most likely take a sabbatical from coaching to recharge as well as spend more time with his family. That might be a good idea when you consider the likely backlash Rivers will face upon a return to Boston.

What he will face back in Boston is A) an old, flawed team that, depending on offseason moves, will most likely be even weaker than this past season’s version and B) A fan base that has watched him desperately try to get himself out of town to a better situation with two of the franchise’s iconic players in tow.

If he does end up back as coach, he better be ready to spar with media and fans from Day 1 with some serious spin ready to go.

