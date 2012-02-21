Does Rajon Rondo Deserve a 2-Game Suspension For This?

A short time before last night’s manhandling at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks in Big D, Rajon Rondo and the Celtics learned that he had been suspended for two games for tossing the ball at referee Sean Wright on Sunday night in Detroit.

In that game, Rondo was upset when he felt that he had clearly been fouled by Greg Monroe, but go no call from the officials. That led to him tossing the ball when there was a break in the action. Watch the video here and tell us if you think it was warranted:

I can understand Rondo’s frustration, but I think that the ejection from the game and some kind of suspension is probably warranted. A two-game suspension seems excessive, but I can see where the NBA is coming from. There is really only so much that the League can do to protect their officials from the constant verbal battery they receive every single night, they have to do whatever they can – even if it seems extreme – to protect them beyond verbal abuse. As soon as anything turns physical with a ref, they clearly feel the need to make a statement and send a message to other players.

Does Rajon deserve a two-game suspension for this?

