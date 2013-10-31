Dominant Dwight Howard Ties Career Rebounding High In Rockets Debut

With everybody waiting for him to fail, Dwight Howard was his usual, pre-Lakers, self last night during the Rockets’ 96-83 victory over the Bobcats Hornets. Howard tied his career-high by pulling down 26 rebounds opposite Charlotte’s own free agent acquisition, Al Jefferson.

Dwight was also 8-for-14 from the field for 17 points, and a 5-for-5, 13 point James Harden fourth quarter allowed the Rockets to cruise to a victory. Dwight had 17 rebounds at the half and 21 at the end of the fourth quarter. He looked spritely in the win, and if you’re GM Daryl Morey, you should probably pat yourself on the back a little bit and have a nice brew.

Aside from Dwight and Harden, Jeremy Lin played well coming off the bench, shooting 5-for-7 from the field for 16 points. Patrick Beverley only got 10 minutes of PT after bruising his ribs. He’s listed as day-to-day.

What did you think of Dwight’s debut?

