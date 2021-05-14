Michael Jordan will be in a Space Jam: A New Legacy in some form or fashion. In an interview Don Cheadle gave to Access Hollywood, Cheadle revealed that the star of the original Space Jam is going to appear in the LeBron James-led vehicle, although he was quick to emphasize that Jordan’s cameo might be a little unconventional.

“Michael Jordan is in the movie,” Cheadle says at the 9:02 mark of the above video. “But not in the way you’d expect it.”

James is, of course, going to lead the Tune Squad, while the opposing team is made up of cartoon versions of Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Nneka Ogwumike, Diana Taurasi, and Klay Thompson. All of their characters were revealed by the official Space Jam: A New Legacy Twitter account on Thursday, with their team being named the Goon Squad.

As for Jordan, Cheadle is making it sound like he’ll be in the movie in an unusual way, which I really hope means he is in the role that Wayne Knight had in the original. That is assuredly not happening, though, so we’ll have to wait and see exactly what Jordan’s role is going to be when the movie hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16.

