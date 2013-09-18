Donate To The Kickstarter Funded Steve Nash Documentary Because They Could Use The Money

Any Steve Nash aficionados â€” and there are plenty of them, including us â€” should open up their wallets and donate to the Michael Hamilton directed and Kickstarter-funded Steve Nash documentary. It’ll be worth the expenditure. Trust us.
With interviews from an eclectic mixture that encapsulates the widespread Nash appeal â€” Barack Obama, David Stern, Snoop
Dogg Lion, Kobe Bryant, Owen Wilson, David Beckham, Dirk Nowitzki and plenty more contribute interviews â€” this is sure to be an incredible movie-going experience…if they can reach their goal.
Director Michael Hamilton explains in the video below why he’s looking for backers to reach a goal of $110,000 by October 16 this year. You’re probably wondering why a project with so many stars â€” sporting deep pockets â€” would need money. It’s because Hamilton is undergoing the venture as a true documentarian and receiving funds from the participants, especially the main character, goes against that vision.
We’ll let Hamilton explain why they need the extra $110K to finish up the editing, music, photography and all the other components that go into a top documentary. So donate and receive tickets to the premiere, or even appear in the film. If we had the money, that’s what we’d do.
What do you think?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Donating money to fund a documentary about someone (still in the active) who earned more than 127$Million sounds somehow immoral. But this might be me, cuz I don’t have any money to give out, even if I wanted.
I agree, but the filmmaker hasn’t made $127 million over his career like his subject.
You are right,that’s a fact. I still feel it is immoral. I’m not stating that it is, just the way I feel. Anyway,this is nothing compared to the everyday nonsenses we read/see,and as a basketball fam,I’d love to watch it.