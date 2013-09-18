Donate To The Kickstarter Funded Steve Nash Documentary Because They Could Use The Money

#Video #Kickstarter #GIFs
09.18.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Any Steve Nash aficionados â€” and there are plenty of them, including us â€” should open up their wallets and donate to the Michael Hamilton directed and Kickstarter-funded Steve Nash documentary. It’ll be worth the expenditure. Trust us.

With interviews from an eclectic mixture that encapsulates the widespread Nash appeal â€” Barack Obama, David Stern, Snoop Dogg Lion, Kobe Bryant, Owen Wilson, David Beckham, Dirk Nowitzki and plenty more contribute interviews â€” this is sure to be an incredible movie-going experience…if they can reach their goal.

Director Michael Hamilton explains in the video below why he’s looking for backers to reach a goal of $110,000 by October 16 this year. You’re probably wondering why a project with so many stars â€” sporting deep pockets â€” would need money. It’s because Hamilton is undergoing the venture as a true documentarian and receiving funds from the participants, especially the main character, goes against that vision.

We’ll let Hamilton explain why they need the extra $110K to finish up the editing, music, photography and all the other components that go into a top documentary. So donate and receive tickets to the premiere, or even appear in the film. If we had the money, that’s what we’d do.

[Kickstarter]

What do you think?

TOPICS#Video#Kickstarter#GIFs
TAGSDocumentarygifskickstarterMichael HamiltonSTEVE NASHvideo

