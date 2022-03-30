The Utah Jazz blew a 25-point lead to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night en route to a 121-115 loss at Crypto.com Arena. While Donovan Mitchell had a pretty good performance, one rather unfortunate moment at the end of the game played a role in the Clipper lead becoming insurmountable.

Utah trailed by four points with 10 seconds remaining and Mitchell taking the ball out underneath their own basket. If all went well, he would inbound the ball to someone, the Jazz would get a quick basket, they’d foul and get the ball back with a chance to make something happen, and either force overtime or get a walk-off bucket.

The issue: Los Angeles defended the inbound pass perfectly, and Mitchell did not have to whom he could get the ball. So he decided to call a timeout despite the fact that the Jazz were all out of ’em. It took a split second for the referees to blow the whistle, but after a brief review, Mitchell was assessed a technical foul.

Donovan Mitchell T'd up for trying to take a timeout when the Jazz had none left 😅 pic.twitter.com/OxdcvB9qQV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 30, 2022

Due to Mitchell pulling a Chris Webber, Reggie Jackson buried a free throw and the Clippers were given the ball. It was a game to forget in Utah, and while Mitchell had 33 points and six assists, this ended his evening on a sour note.