Getty Image

Going back to the summer of 2017, there were some who thought Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell had a chance to be special after he tore up the Summer League circuits in Salt Lake and Vegas. Somehow, Mitchell has still managed to exceed expectations during his first year in the league, which comes as a surprise to some.

As it turns out, one of those people that has been taken by surprise is Mitchell. Now one of the favorites for the Rookie of the Year award, Mitchell sat down with Uproxx to discuss participating in the Mountain Dew Rising Stars game, his dunk contest plans, and what he learned from now-former teammates Rodney Hood and Joe Johnson.

UPROXX: Describe the feeling you have knowing you’re going to play in the Mountain Dew Rising Stars Game

Donovan Mitchell: Man, it’s an incredible feeling. One, to be a part of the game is incredible in itself because, you know, I used to drink Mountain Dew as a kid. To be partnered with Mountain Dew Kickstarter is an incredible experience because I love not only to be to have a partnership with them, but to be able to play with this group of guys, it’s going to be special. There are a lot of talented players, think it’s going to be a sight to see for everyone. I think it’s going to be very competitive, that’s what I’m excited for.