After a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 in which Donovan Mitchell had 57 points — the third highest scoring playoff performance in NBA history — the Utah Jazz bounced back to dominate Denver in Game 2 in a 122-96 win.

It was an impressive effort given that it could’ve been easily demoralizing to drop a game in which your star player has a career night, but instead, the rest of the team stepped up around Mitchell and provided him with the support needed to rout the Nuggets in Game 2. With the series now all knotted up at 1-1, we’re going to look at a few key takeaways from Game 2 and what both teams will look to do going forward in this series.

Donovan Mitchell Has Taken Another Step

Mitchell was superb again with 30 points and eight assists on a preposterous 10-for-14 shooting, including hitting six of his seven attempts from beyond the arc. Even factoring in Denver’s defensive woes, his 87 points two games into this series demands some reevaluation of his status in the hierarchy of the league’s stars. Mitchell has long been asked to do a lot for the Utah offense, but in the first two games of this series he’s looked more in control of his game and this Jazz offense than ever before. He’s become a masterful pick-and-roll ball-handler, where he’s not just hunting for his own shots but has seemingly taken a step forward as a passer, as he made a couple of absurd dishes to teammates in the corner on Wednesday.

That attribute is particularly important right now with Mike Conley Jr. out, although he seems on track to return by Game 3, but even with Conley in the lineup, Mitchell setting the table for his teammates is so critical to the Utah offense succeeding. We know he can get buckets — and on Wednesday he was lights out off the dribble pulling up over late contests from bigs hedging on the pick-and-roll — but that added dynamic as both an efficient scorer and facilitator gives this Jazz offense some serious life.

Denver Remains Lost On Defense

Denver got absolutely blitzed in this one, and a chunk of that was simply lights out shooting from Utah’s others. The Jazz were 20-for-44 from three on the day, with Royce O’Neale, Joe Ingles, and Jordan Clarkson all lacing it up for a combined 11 threes. That’s likely not sustainable, but Denver’s defense simply looks lost in the sauce right now. They’ve tried both drop coverage and hard hedging on Mitchell in pick-and-roll to almost no success over the first two games, continuing a worrying trend from the seeding round where they were posted a league worst defensive rating.