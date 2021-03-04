The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Utah Jazz 131-123 on Wednesday night in an overtime thriller that saw Joel Embiid put up a monster 40-point, 19-rebound performance in the win including a wild three to force OT.

However, it wasn’t without controversy, most notably a rather dubious review with 30 seconds to go to determine whether Royce O’Neale stepped out of bounds before saving the ball. The referees ruled the call of Sixers ball would stand, with the explanation given by the Philly broadcast being the ball hit an official out of bounds, but that wasn’t something anyone noticed initially during review and no further replays were shown — and this angle makes it impossible to tell whether that was the case.

In overtime, Donovan Mitchell, who led the Jazz with 33 points on the night, got tossed for a pair of technicals in close succession — and with some help of a trolling Joel Embiid — as Utah’s frustration with the officials boiled over after that review.

Embiid was begging for Spida to get a tech and then he got ejected 😅 pic.twitter.com/4pkoKwuLWQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 4, 2021

After the game, Mitchell figured he’d get his money’s worth out of calling out the officials, going off on what he believes has been a consistent issue for the Jazz “continually getting screwed” by the refs, saying it’s “f*cking ridiculous” and the team is “sick” of what they feel is uneven calls going against them.

"It's really getting out of hand" Spida talks frustrations after getting ejected in OT loss to 76ers pic.twitter.com/XQhgpitcl6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 4, 2021

It’s clearly something that’s been bothering Mitchell for some time because it is a bit out of character for him to go in like this after a game, and he’ll at least get his money’s worth out of his sure to come $25,000 fine from the league for this. Utah fans will certainly agree with him, although there were some questionable calls on both sides in this one — including Mitchell drawing a three-point foul in OT as he jumped into Seth Curry. In any case, the NBA won’t take kindly to this, but maybe it’ll earn the Jazz some more 50/50 calls in the future. Either way, Mitchell didn’t hold back after this loss and at least got this off his chest.