Does It Matter Donovan Mitchell Isn’t Passing Rudy Gobert The Ball Much?

There has been a lot of discussion in recent days about the Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert pairing in Utah and how we may be seeing the final season of their partnership.

The two Jazz All-Stars have long had a relationship that people have had questions about, namely how they never seemed particularly close and at times frustrations between the two were apparent. Both have insisted publicly that things are fine between them over the years, with Mitchell stating plainly that they don’t have to be best friends in order to win together. The main reason they are a topic of conversation is because they have underachieved in the postseason given their regular season success, and that naturally brings about questions of their viability as a star duo on a real championship contender.

However, in recent weeks there have been some signs that there is a growing divide between them, with some eyebrow raising statements from each in media scrums and visible on-court frustrations. Utah blowing a 20-point lead to the Warriors over the weekend brought about a viral moment in which Gobert got ignored by Mitchell and the rest of the Jazz despite having two feet in the restricted area and having Klay Thompson on a switch completely sealed off.

Rudy Gobert gets Klay on a mismatch, seals him in the restricted area, and gets completely ignored pic.twitter.com/6NK07PFH1n — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) April 3, 2022

As Gobert clears the lane to avoid the three-second count, you can see how annoyed he is by not getting a touch, and that Mitchell had the ball and didn’t get it to the big man (who has long lamented his lack of consistent touches offensively) created a powder keg for fans inside and outside Utah.

Gobert said the team had a “great” players only meeting recently and the Jazz have picked up two wins since, but Quin Snyder still addressed all the chatter recently, expressing his frustration with how his two stars are covered and what he believes is the media trying to “drive a wedge” between them.

Quin Snyder does NOT like the narrative that Donovan Mitchell is intentionally not passing the ball to Rudy Gobert. pic.twitter.com/J4X4tFpbBg — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) April 6, 2022

One of his points of contention is that some have pointed out that Mitchell is averaging just 2.3 passes per game to Gobert, which is a jaw-droppingly low total given how often they share the court. Snyder has scoffed at that being an issue, but it’s hard not to see that and wonder if it’s an indicator of deeper issues.