Donovan Mitchell is in for a pretty important summer. After putting forth an All-Star campaign as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and helping the team win a round in the playoffs for the first time since LeBron James left town — and the first time without James on the roster since 1993 — Mitchell is in line for a potentially gigantic contract extension with the Cavs. If he decides not to sign one, he’ll almost certainly become the biggest name on the NBA’s trade market this offseason.

While that’s going on, Mitchell is set to get his latest signature sneaker with adidas, the D.O.N. Issue #6. And on Friday, Mitchell and adidas teamed up to announce the Spida Elite Camp — which will take place in Los Angeles from June 28-30 — while also teasing his newest shoe.

“To coincide with the launch of Donovan Mitchell’s next signature shoe, the D.O.N. Issue #6, the three-day camp will feature Mitchell and a team of NBA coaches who will instruct and compete alongside the best high school hoopers in the nation,” adidas said in a release. “Inspired by Mitchell’s own journey as an overlooked athlete, the camp will also welcome 3- and 4-star recruits seeking to make their mark.”

We’ll keep you updated as more information comes out about the D.O.N. Issue #6.