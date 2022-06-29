donte divincenzo
Report: Donte DiVincenzo Is An Unrestricted Free Agent After The Kings Didn’t Extend A Qualifying Offer

Donte DiVincenzo was always going to hit free agency this offseason. The catch: Thanks to a decision made by the Sacramento Kings to not extend him a qualifying offer, DiVincenzo will hit the free agent market without any restrictions and is free to sign with whatever team he so chooses.

The news of DiVincenzo not getting a qualifying offer from Sacramento and thereby becoming an unrestricted free agent comes via James Ham of ESPN 1320 in Sacramento.

DiVincenzo, the No. 17 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Villanova, established himself in the league in the Milwaukee Bucks’ backcourt. He started every game in which he appeared during the team’s championship-winning 2020-21 campaign, but he suffered an ankle injury early on in their playoff campaign that kept him sidelined for much of their run to a title.

While he returned to the team last season, DiVincenzo was moved to Sacramento right before the trade deadline in a move that saw Serge Ibaka go to the Bucks. DiVincenzo appeared in 25 games in a Kings uniform with one of them coming as a start, and averaged 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.5 steals in 26.6 games for the team while connecting on just a hair under 37 percent of his attempts from three.

