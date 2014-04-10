Dorell Wright’s Only FG Wins The Game For Portland

The Kings were playing spoiler in Portland on Wednesday night. They fell down early to the Blazers only to come back in the fourth quarter — behind a monster, 30-point 12-rebound game from DeMarcus Cousins — to lead 99-97 following a pair of Boogie free throws with 14 seconds left. Everyone thought it was Damian Lillard time, but after getting cut off on his way to the basket Dame found the only player on the court that hadn’t scored yet, Dorell Wright. Lillard’s toss to Wright in the corner proved prescient in the end.

Despite going so cold during the first 47 minutes and 50 seconds of the game, Wright knocked down the corner three to give the Blazers a 100-99 advantage with 7.9 seconds remaining. The Blazers cemented the win at home when Ray McCallum missed a three-pointer at the buzzer for the Kings.

LaMarcus Aldridge led a well-rounded Blazers attack with a team-high 22 points, but Lillard and Wesley Matthews poured in 19 each.

