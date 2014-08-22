Doug McDermott Sings “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” At Wrigley Field

Let’s just say this: Doug McDermott is definitely a better shooter than he is a singer. The Chicago Bulls rookie began his Windy City initiation by leading Wrigley Field’s rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” during a recent Cubs game.

Given the overwhelmingly negative reception of his performance, we were actually pleasantly surprised with McDermott’s pipes.

The effort is there at the very least. If McDermott brings similar enthusiasm to the Bulls, he’s surely in for a successful rookie season.

(Video via csnchicago.com)

