Drake: “I Would Liken Myself To Kevin Durant”

It’s been a big week for Drake. After the release of his sophomore album, Take Care, Drizzy flew across the country to perform at the Google Music launch party in L.A. While backstage at the event, he chatted with Rolling Stone about a few things, including a strange comparison to Kevin Durant.
“I would liken myself to Kevin Durant just based off the fact I think Kevin Durant is somebody who people want him so bad to fall or mess up, but he just consistently delivers,” said Drake. “Every night and all these games he’s playing now, even with the lockout, he just consistently delivers the same highlights, the same amount of points.”
So why is that self-comparison odd? For anyone that knows KD, they know that he’s probably the least divisive player in the NBA. While you can find Democrat-Republican type numbers in the polls for guys like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant or Tim Duncan, I’ve yet to meet anyone that has something bad to say about The Durantula. There are definitely people who want those other guys to fall or mess up, but other than some diehard Sonics fans, people are generally just cheering for KD.
What do you think? Who would you compare Drake to in the NBA?
I understand the lockout is in full swing, and finding interesting storied can be difficult, but that being said, no more articles on Drake please! Ugh.
Yeah who ever says anything bad about Durant?
What a weirdo
dime. NO ONE HERE WANTS TO READ ABOUT DRAKE, EVEN IF HE MENTIONS BASKETBALL PLAYERS OR SWEATS THE HEAT.
if anything drake is like dwight howard. straight up cornball.
Dreake is no where near Kevin Durants level. That is straight blasphomey. Durant is a laidback dude but also keeps it real. Drake is a play play thug from Canada. How he go from playing a boy on tv in a wheelchair to a thug. GTFOH.
Drake is America’s biggest groupie..He hops on more bball player’s d*cks than supahead
anyone else saw the youtube video of drake having bad breath while talking to a girl courtside at a bball game?
lmao! wow…hi haters. you dont like the dude but u click on the article…? lol
haha thas a gud point SWAT
Drake sucks! At rap at life at comparisons! I think he’s more like Sam Bowie!
Drake is more like Paul Pierce after he won the Finals. He’s at the top of the game, but it’s not because he’s the best player, as he claims. He’s there because he has a sick team.
I’m not saying that Drake is a no talent ass clown (even though that’s what I think), nor am I saying that about Paul Pierce. But the people that made Drake what he is could’ve made my little brother the same way. If LeBron, Rudy Gay, Luol Deng or some other nice SF had been on that Boston team, they’d be champs, too.