Drake Shuts It Down On Stage At The Jordan Brand Classic

04.17.13 5 years ago

Do I think Michael Jordan is jealous of Aubrey? I doubt it. But it wasn’t His Airness who secured the loudest ovation over the weekend at the Jordan Brand Classic. It was Drake. While the players were busy showing out on the court, and doing whatever they could to get out from underneath Jordan’s suffocating shadow, the man who started from the bottom was now here sitting courtside. Then, he took center stage for a concert and brought the house down.

