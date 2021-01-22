Draymond Green Got Ejected For Yelling At Teammate James Wiseman

After cruising to a 22-point home win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors hosted the New York Knicks in San Francisco on Thursday evening. With the game between the Warriors and Knicks serving as the only NBA contest not on national television during the night’s slate, there may have been less attention on the proceedings but, before halftime, a notable moment occurred involving Draymond Green.

Green, who picked up a technical foul at approximately the four-minute mark of the first quarter, was demonstrative in an on-brand way during live action late in the second quarter. His vocal expression prompted another technical foul to be assessed and, because it was his second, Green was ejected.

While that sequence may not seem too crazy, the reactions of essentially everyone on the Golden State side painted a different picture, namely because Green appeared to be yelling at his teammate, rookie big man James Wiseman, to do his job in semi-transition on defense instead of the officials when he was heaved from the game.

Draymond just got ejected 🤬 pic.twitter.com/Lf8YU7aDcN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 22, 2021

This is a situation that has everything. Green is a notable personality and character, and his facial expressions and chatter are worth the price of admission in the video clip above. You can see him pointing at Wiseman, indicating to the official that he wasn’t yelling at them but instead his rookie teammate. From there, Steph Curry seems thoroughly confused and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is so bothered that the broadcast seems to think he is pondering a challenge to the technical foul.

Ultimately, there was no saving Green from his eventual fate and, at the break, the Warriors trailed the Knicks by six points. Green’s absence leaves Golden State in a less favorable position for the second half but, if nothing else, this is a moment of real hilarity from the outside looking in. Green has earned a few technical fouls in his day, but this one was one-of-a-kind.