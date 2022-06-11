Draymond Green has not been playing his best during the 2022 NBA Finals. It hasn’t been a critical blow for the Golden State Warriors up to this point — they won in Boston on Friday behind a monster game from Steph Curry night to even up the series at two games each — but it’s safe to say that Green is struggling against the Celtics through four games.

Green’s performance on Friday was not up to his standards, as he had two points on 1-for-7 shooting and had lengthy stretches where he did not look comfortable on either end of the floor. The good news for him was he found other ways to impact the game, as evidenced by his nine rebounds, eight assists, and four steals.

The bad news? Well, Green’s mom, Mary Babers-Green, is known for being active on social media during Warriors games, and at one point in the fourth quarter, she tweeted that she both has no idea what’s going on with her son and that Steve Kerr might be playing a clone in his place.

Please ppl stop asking me what’s wrong with Dray… I DONT KNOW! Maybe this is a CLONE! Lmbo WHERE IS THE Draymond that helped get us here!! Hmmmm I have never seen this either! — Mary B (@BabersGreen) June 11, 2022

All of us at Dime are extremely excited to see how Green responds to these allegations that were lovingly made by his mom on the latest episode of his pod.