Steph Curry Carried The Warriors To A Game 4 Win In Boston

A best-of-3 series will determine the 2022 NBA champion. Thanks to one of the best postseason performances in Steph Curry’s career, the Golden State Warriors walked into Boston for Game 4 of the NBA Final on Friday night and picked up a 107-97 win over the Celtics to tie the series up at two games each.

Steve Kerr rolled the dice to start the game by inserting Otto Porter into the starting lineup for Kevon Looney. It didn’t work out like he hoped, as Looney came in for Porter less than five minutes into the first with the Warriors trailing by six. Things did, however, start looking easier for Golden State once they went with a more natural lineup.

This included an 11-2 run when Porter returned to the game in place of Draymond Green, which helped the Warriors take their first three of the night on a triple by Curry.

Back-to-back 3s by the 3-point 👑

Despite that, Boston was able to compose itself in the face of Golden State getting hot, and after Grant Williams hit a triple right before the buzzer sounded, the team found itself up, 28-27, after one.

Time-Lord drops a dime to Grant to beat the Q1 buzzer!

The two teams threw haymaker after haymaker at one another in the second quarter. Every mini-run had a response, while Curry and Jayson Tatum both rose to the occasion — the former had a game-high 19 points at the break, while the latter had 16 with seven rebounds.

Steph drills the and-1 bucket! He's up to 19 points

The Celtics were ultimately able to give themselves a bit of a cushion heading into the locker room, as the team took a 54-49 lead into the break. Jaylen Brown had 12 points while Derrick White scored 10 off the bench, and Robert Williams in particular seemed to give Golden State major problems, as he had five points with 10 rebounds and a pair of blocks.