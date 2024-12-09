Draymond Green really does not like Rudy Gobert. For years, he’s bristled at the comparisons between himself and Gobert as top defenders in the NBA, regularly highlighting Gobert’s struggles in the playoffs compared to his resume as a four-time champion. Beyond that, he also seems to just personally dislike the big Frenchman, with things boiling over last year when he threw Gobert in a chokehold during a skirmish with the Wolves, picking up a suspension in the process.

Whenever Draymond faces Gobert’s team, he has a little extra juice, and that was certainly the case on Sunday night in San Francisco when the Warriors came from behind to beat the Timberwolves and snap out of their recent swoon, having lost six of their last seven. Late in the fourth quarter, Green put the exclamation point on Golden State’s comeback win, as he isolated Gobert at the top of the key and ran an inverted pick-and-roll with Stephen Curry, who screened Gobert to spring Green free for a rather shockingly vicious dunk at the rim — with Draymond celebrating with Curry’s signature “Night Night” celebration all the way back up the floor.

It’s objectively hilarious that Green sprinted back down the court holding the “Night Night” pose, in an incredible combination of committing to the bit and hustling back for the next defensive possession. He really lives to give Gobert hell whenever possible, and after losing to the Wolves in their last game, Green had a little something extra on Sunday night.