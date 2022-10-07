Here Is The Video Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors, fresh off of their first NBA championship since 2018, are dealing with a training camp controversy surrounding do-everything forward Draymond Green and high-scoring guard Jordan Poole. According to reports, Green and Poole got into an altercation recently in practice that saw Green swing at the youngster, although it was unclear what exactly led to the two going at it.

The one thing that was reported — Poole’s attitude during camp as he is on the verge of an extension has been less than ideal — got rebuked by both Steve Kerr and Steph Curry. And on Friday morning, TMZ published a video of the incident, which appears to show the two players standing on the court, Green accosting Poole, Poole responding by shoving him away, and Green throwing a punch that made Poole hit the deck.

TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice https://t.co/55rMnBqAVG pic.twitter.com/k02BGsBo8G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 7, 2022

There is still plenty that remains unclear about the incident, particularly what happened or was said between the two players that led to things starting and, eventually, Green throwing a punch. Reports indicated that Green’s actions were going to lead to some sort of internal discipline. Green has also apologized to the team, and per Kendra Andrews of ESPN, is expected to rejoin them on Saturday after the entire team has a day off on Friday.