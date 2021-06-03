TNT
Draymond Green And Shaq Had Fun With Charles Barkley's 'Guarantee' Button With Chuck Out

The playoffs are a busy time for the Inside the NBA crew, as they shift from one night per week to four or five during the postseason, and as such they work out some time for their analysts to get a day off here and there as needed by once again bringing Draymond Green — a future star of the a studio show somewhere — on to fill in.

Green stepped in for Shaq earlier in the week, also taking on Shaq’s role of racing Kenny Smith to the video board which becomes far less competitive of a race with the currently in game shape Green doing the running.

On Wednesday, Draymond moved to the other side of the desk to take over for Charles Barkley, and in doing so tried to enjoy some of the perks of Chuck’s position. With the Hawks facing the Knicks with a chance to close out the series in New York, Shaq decided to GUAAAARANTEE a Hawks victory and had Draymond smash the Chuck button, which resulted in Barkley getting roasted on his day off.

At halftime, Shaq couldn’t help but have Draymond smash the button again with the Hawks leading, as the Chuck fat jokes continued from the TNT crew.

Chuck is somewhere trying to enjoy his night off and even being out of the studio can’t get him away from the jokes from his cohorts, who have turned his beloved guarantee button into a Chuckster roasting button.

