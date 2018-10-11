Draymond Green Dished On The Guys His Trash Talk Never Worked On

Getty Image

Draymond Green is always up to talk junk, and there isn’t much you can do to stop him. It doesn’t matter what your stature is in the league, because if he has something to say about you, then he’s going to say it. If he gets in your head then that’s a victory for him, because that’s where he wants to exist — he wants to get everybody off their game with his words.

Even off the court, Green will endlessly talk to anybody that’s willing to listen to him, which makes him one of the NBA’s most fascinating players. So when he did a sit-down interview with ESPN the Magazine, you knew what he was going to say would be of interest, especially when he started to talk about who he will and won’t talk trash to. Nobody is safe from Green, but he also doesn’t waste time on someone he knows it won’t be effective on, such as NBA legends Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant.