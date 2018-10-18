Getty Image

Draymond Green with the Warriors is a success story many NBA players dream of. Originally just a second round pick, Green blossomed into not just an NBA starter, but arguably the best defensive player in the league. He’s anchored Golden State’s defense on their way to three titles in four years, and anybody that’s watched the Warriors know that Green is the vocal leader of the team. He gives them their edge.

Green’s importance to the Warriors is why, when his contract comes to an end, it’s impossible to see him anywhere else. He’s just too important to everything they do to let him walk and go elsewhere. That doesn’t mean he has to get a max contract, but Green deserves the money he will eventually get. In a Q&A with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Green was asked if he envisions finishing his career with Golden State. His answer was obvious. Of course, he does.