Draymond Green Says He Wants To Spend His Career With The Warriors

10.18.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Draymond Green with the Warriors is a success story many NBA players dream of. Originally just a second round pick, Green blossomed into not just an NBA starter, but arguably the best defensive player in the league. He’s anchored Golden State’s defense on their way to three titles in four years, and anybody that’s watched the Warriors know that Green is the vocal leader of the team. He gives them their edge.

Green’s importance to the Warriors is why, when his contract comes to an end, it’s impossible to see him anywhere else. He’s just too important to everything they do to let him walk and go elsewhere. That doesn’t mean he has to get a max contract, but Green deserves the money he will eventually get. In a Q&A with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Green was asked if he envisions finishing his career with Golden State. His answer was obvious. Of course, he does.

You sound pretty committed to staying with the Warriors.

I am. I want to be here a long time. I want to spend my career here. I am committed to being here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Draymond Green
TAGSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP