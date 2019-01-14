Getty Image

While the Nuggets sit atop the Western Conference, half a game ahead of the Warriors, it’s easy to forget that not long ago Denver head coach Mike Malone was on the hot seat. The Nuggets were dealing with injuries and struggling. They had expectations of making the playoffs and there was a strong belief that if the Nuggets missed out then Malone would be fired at the end of the season. He came within one play in game of making the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but fell short.

But Malone wasn’t fired. Instead, he was given a contract extension before the start of this season. That extension has paid off so far: the Nuggets have had one of their best seasons in years. Nuggets fans are thrilled. You know who else is happy? Warriors forward Draymond Green.