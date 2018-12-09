Getty Image

Draymond Green has missed nearly a month with a toe injury, having not played since mid-November when he played in a loss to the Rockets after sitting out a game due to his suspension for his argument with Kevin Durant.

Over that span, the Warriors have had to play 11 games without Green, going 6-5 over that stretch (much of which was also without Stephen Curry). With Damian Jones’ season likely being over with a torn pectoral muscle, the Warriors’ frontcourt has been especially thin in the last few games, but they got good news recently as Green will be returning to the lineup on Monday night against the Timberwolves.

Kerr says Draymond Green will play Monday vs. T’Wolves. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) December 9, 2018

It’s no secret that Green is a critical piece for the Warriors, given what he does on the defensive end of the floor. However, right now with the lack of frontcourt depth, it’s even more important that he’s in the lineup and able to play at a high level. Green has struggled this season offensively, averaging 6.9 points per game and shooting just 44 percent from the floor, but even so the Warriors are still nearly seven points per 100 possessions better when he’s on the court, thanks to a 101.5 defensive rating the spikes to 108 when he’s on the bench.