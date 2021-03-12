You might recall a couple of years ago that there was a trend going around where basketball players would drive around a random neighborhood looking for hoops and then film themselves hopping out of their cars and dunking on said hoops and driving away before anyone was the wiser.

It was a very entertaining internet phenomenon while it lasted — I mean, who doesn’t love a good dunk, especially when it involves an NBA star? It’s great content. But it’s also something that lends itself more specifically to something like dunking than, say, shooting a jump shot.

Duncan Robinson found that out the hard way when he attempted to surprise a couple of young hoopers and knock down a long jumper. To hear him tell it, none of it when according to plan.

The best part is that the kids didn’t even recognize Robinson, but to add insult to injury, he air-balled the shot on top of it. That’s a far cry, of course, from his usual tract of knocking down three-pointers for the Heat. But regardless, it makes for a great story about coming to humbling realization of just how famous, or in his case, not famous you are.