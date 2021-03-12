You might recall a couple of years ago that there was a trend going around where basketball players would drive around a random neighborhood looking for hoops and then film themselves hopping out of their cars and dunking on said hoops and driving away before anyone was the wiser.
It was a very entertaining internet phenomenon while it lasted — I mean, who doesn’t love a good dunk, especially when it involves an NBA star? It’s great content. But it’s also something that lends itself more specifically to something like dunking than, say, shooting a jump shot.
Duncan Robinson found that out the hard way when he attempted to surprise a couple of young hoopers and knock down a long jumper. To hear him tell it, none of it when according to plan.
A humbling experience for @D_Bo20 pic.twitter.com/isVxewRyqR
— The Long Shot (@TheLongShotPod) March 12, 2021
The best part is that the kids didn’t even recognize Robinson, but to add insult to injury, he air-balled the shot on top of it. That’s a far cry, of course, from his usual tract of knocking down three-pointers for the Heat. But regardless, it makes for a great story about coming to humbling realization of just how famous, or in his case, not famous you are.