Who Dunks It Better: Blake Griffin or DeAndre Jordan?

The Clippers might not enjoy the moniker “Lob City,” but this is the second time we’ve had a dunk-off between Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. Except, this time, both frontcourt players were skying during a 20-point win over the Magic. The win, and the dunks, came despite missing leader Chris Paul, who is out 3-5 weeks with a separated shoulder.

This first one was an intimdating dunk by DJ, but he had to wait for the pass on the break. His brief pause gave Glen Davis enough time to get back and try and stop the easy bucket, which we should applaud him for despite the result. Instead of stopping the bucket, Big Baby just co-starred in another DJ dunk poster.

Blake’s slam was a little more finesse than the power of Jordan’s facial on Davis. Matt Barnes throws Blake a low alley-oop on the break, which perfectly sets him up for this gorgeous windmill flush.

But both players were slamming it all over the place at Staples Center on Monday night as the Clippers shot out to a 36-18 first-quarter lead and never looked back. They were ahead by 30 at the end of three quarters and that was all she wrote despite Orlando outscoring LA by 10 in the final period.

Who dunked it better?

