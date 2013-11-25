Who Dunks It Better: Gerald Green Or Nicolas Batum?

This weekend saw plenty of action, and a Friday rife with injuries. But we’d rather celebrate the positive, so that means dunks. A lot of dunks, including one-each from the surprising Suns’ Gerald Green and lockdown Blazers wing Nicolas Batum. Both made us jump off of the couch and leg-kick like we’re Van Morrison, but which one is better?.

First, we’ve got Green’s solo acrobatics after the nifty behind-the-back dish from Goran Dragic.

Green’s windmill with little run-up, is impressive, but Batum’s might have been more challenging, considering Stephen Curry‘s abortive attempt to intercede.

Batum’s dunk has the added bonus of Will Barton mimicking Cam Newton‘s Superman celebration on the bench because Cam was busy imitating LeBron. All great art steals.

Which dunk is better?

