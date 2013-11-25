Who Dunks It Better: Gerald Green Or Nicolas Batum?

#Portland Trail Blazers #GIFs
11.25.13 5 years ago

This weekend saw plenty of action, and a Friday rife with injuries. But we’d rather celebrate the positive, so that means dunks. A lot of dunks, including one-each from the surprising Suns’ Gerald Green and lockdown Blazers wing Nicolas Batum. Both made us jump off of the couch and leg-kick like we’re Van Morrison, but which one is better?.

First, we’ve got Green’s solo acrobatics after the nifty behind-the-back dish from Goran Dragic.

Green’s windmill with little run-up, is impressive, but Batum’s might have been more challenging, considering Stephen Curry‘s abortive attempt to intercede.

Batum’s dunk has the added bonus of Will Barton mimicking Cam Newton‘s Superman celebration on the bench because Cam was busy imitating LeBron. All great art steals.

Which dunk is better?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#GIFs
TAGSDimeMagGERALD GREENgifsNICOLAS BATUMPHOENIX SUNSPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP