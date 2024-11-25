Injuries: They’re not fun! For the first month or so of the season, fans have lamented that some of the biggest stars in the league have missed time due to knocks they suffered this season. Fortunately, we haven’t seen too many long-term injuries that are set to cost guys extended periods of time, and this week, a handful of former All-Star selections who have spent time on the sidelines are slated to return to action.

Arguably the biggest beneficiaries of this are the Phoenix Suns, which have spent the last seven games without Kevin Durant due to a calf strain and have looked awful with him sidelined. Over the last five games, Phoenix has also dealt with the absence of Bradley Beal due to his own calf strain. Fortunately for the Suns, both are expected to be back for Tuesday’s NBA Cup game against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

The Memphis Grizzlies, meanwhile, have seemingly been in a state of injury crisis for the last year, with Ja Morant getting caught up in that. After only appearing in nine games last year due to a suspension and a shoulder injury that he suffered in practice, Morant has only played in eight games this year due to a hip injury, but that is going to change on Monday night, according to Chris Haynes. Morant, who has not played since Nov. 6, is in line to return for the Grizzlies’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

In a good bit of news for the New Orleans Pelicans, Haynes also reported that their high-profile offseason acquisition, Dejounte Murray, is slated to return to action after suffering a hand fracture in the team’s season opener — although he won’t play in Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, Murray is expected to return on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. The team traded for Murray in a deal with the Atlanta Hawks, but he’s only been able to give them 30 minutes this year due to his injury, which is part of the reason why New Orleans is off to a Western Conference-worst 4-13 start to the year.