Game 3 of the Bucks-Nets series saw Milwaukee finally get a win in an 86-83 rock fight in which the defenses dominated and it was all about shot-making down the stretch, with the Bucks out-lasting the Nets to make it a 2-1 series with a chance to tie things up on Sunday afternoon.

There was plenty to discuss after, including the kerfuffle between longtime friends PJ Tucker and Kevin Durant that saw Durant’s security guard who works for the Nets come barreling in to push Tucker away. Tucker was, understandably, not thrilled about being shoved by Nets security and both he and the Bucks head of team security took issue with how things went down.

On Sunday, prior to Game 4, word emerged from The Athletic that Durant’s security guard had been suspended from being courtside with the team for the rest of the series — and won’t be allowed to work at all in Milwaukee — following a league investigation into the matter. It isn’t a huge surprise that he would face discipline for the way he handled the Tucker-Durant situation, in which it was pretty clear the two were just jawing and nothing significant was going to happen.

The way he came running in and pushed his way through Tucker only proved to escalate the situation, which is the opposite of the job of security in such an instance. In any case, this will hopefully put this situation to rest and the focus moving forward can be on the basketball in the series and not security guard shenanigans.