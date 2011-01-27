Durantula matches The Blake Show with 47-point explosion

It takes a lot to overshadow a 31-point, 21-rebound effort by Kevin Love in his own gym, but Kevin Durant did it last night by dropping 47 points (15-28 FG, 13-14 FT) on the T-Wolves to go with 18 boards and OKC’s game-winning bucket in overtime … In the opening minutes of the game, it looked like Corey Brewer was going to give KD a battle — he was in Durant’s shirt defensively and threw down a couple of momentum-building dunks on the other end — but once Durant got rolling, Brewer might as well have been wearing a traffic cone costume. Whether staring him down for pull-ups, coming off curls for J’s, backdoor-cutting him for dunks, or baiting him into fouls, Durant was getting whatever he wanted … But thanks to K-Love and Mike Beasley (30 pts, 9 rebs, 7 asts), Minnesota withstood the body blows. Tied up with 30 seconds left in overtime, though, KD took on Brewer and a second defender and iced a step-back fadeaway for the lead. Brewer had a chance to tie it at the foul line in the final seconds, but he bricked the second freebie as the Thunder escaped with the win … Durant’s point total tied Blake Griffin for the NBA’s season-high output … The Jazz used to have their timing down perfect for these thrilling fourth-quarter comebacks, but lately they’ve been waiting too long. Hosting the Spurs last night, the Jazz had it tied early in the second quarter before Gary Neal scored 10 points during a 17-0 San Antonio run to blow it open. The Spurs pretty much kept that double-digit cushion until there the two-minute mark of the fourth quarter, when Utah remembered they can play with the best teams in the League … Deron Williams (39 pts, 9 asts) hit a jumper, Al Jefferson (22 pts, 9 rebs) scored inside, and C.J. Miles dropped in a nice reverse layup to suddenly make it a four-point game with 30 seconds left. That was still the margin with 20 seconds left, but after Manu Ginobili (26 pts, 6 rebs, 7 asts) added a free throw, Utah couldn’t get good enough looks at the basket or enough time put back on the clock to pull off the miracle … Are Raja Bell and Hines Ward long-lost cousins or something? They’re both adept at staying in front of their defensive/blocking assignments, they’re not opposed to delivering a dirty shot, they aggravate the hell out of their opponents while also earning begrudging respect, and they kind of look alike. The only difference is that Hines has like 950 catches in his NFL career, while nobody really checks for Raja on offense anymore …
Completely off topic, but what is the worst nickname you guys have heard around the league? Heard the Clippers’s announcers (epic tools) calling Brian Cook “Cookie” the other day. Not a good look. “Big Sexy” for Kurt Thomas is also pretty brutal.
How can you NOT like big sexy as a nickname?
@ 2…when the Bulls announcers are shouting “GIVE IT TO ME BIG SEXAYYY!! OHH HE’S SOOOO SEXYYYY” non-stop anytime Kurt touches the rock.
Plenty of pause-worthy moments Monday night during Bucks-Bulls.
No mention of Garrett Temple getting crunch time burn in his first day with the Bucks and hitting a clutch triple late in the game? Dude showed up to play!
Big sexy delivered by Noah is top.
JR Smith had sick dunks…that one hand jam after Lawson’s feed rocked entire construction. Mini Shaq dunk
roy hibbert is dwight howards’ bitch…it would be sad if it wasnt funny to watch
Hornets 10th win in a row, CP 17 assists, and what you write is 2 meaningless players named raja Bell and Whines something.
Wat the flip was Blake Griffins stat line?
FRIIK
So…… are we sticking with “The Blake Show” for Griffin?
Kevin Durant career highs in points and rebounds… you know where you can see the clips now.
@Chrisballz: Blake Griffin had another dub dub – 14 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, and 3 turnovers. (If Smack actually included this info I apologize… didn’t have a chance to read it yet).
brutal step back game winner of durantula….over 2 defenders
Kurt “Crazy eyes” Thomas
Am I the only one who takes issue with saying Jimmer has Deron Williams handles? I mean he is quick and has good handles but he isn’t near DWill. Not even near Illinois-DWill
Woowww kick us while we’re down DIME lol no worries the Pistons we’ll be back by next year.
2011’s Best and Brightess at there Positions
C-D Howard
PF- Blake Griffin
SF-Lebron James
SG- Kobe Bryant
PG-CP3 (But that call is debatable)
Im out like Rip Hamiltons playing time lol.
@Atom
Ima go with Big Baby
Can people please stop using this “Durantula” crap. Stop trying to force nicknames on every single player. You don’t force nicknames they just come naturally.
God, some people are even calling Blake Griffin “Blake Superior” now.
@Chrisballz: if you were talking about Griffin’s 47 pt line… 47 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, and 4 turnovers. That was on MLK day (01/17/11)
strange fact:
i didnt watch spurs/jazz last night because i didnt want to get bored. and not because of the spurs.(gasp)
i didnt feel like watching another blowout, the jazz have been playing terrible lately. when league pass had that free preview, they were gettin blown out by EVERYBODY. apparently i shoulda watched last night though. go figure
“deeds says:
Can people please stop using this ‘Durantula’ crap. Stop trying to force nicknames on every single player. You don’t force nicknames they just come naturally.”
– Because your real name is “deeds,” right?
Lol @ ” Chauncey scored a game-high 26 points in a Denver win, which didn’t include the 35-foot hook shot he hit from Ghana after a non-shooting foul that would have impressed Billy Hoyle”
Props to the smack writer on the White Men Can’t Jump reference. Just came back from Ghana. Nice little country on the come up. The average female is a 8 outta 10….no joke.
One more thing, when you down 1, with 5 ticks left and your point has the rock, you SHOULD be in a good situation.. Not if you the Wolves and the point is Ridnour. Yeah, Brewer missed the 2nd freebie, but gettin caught up in the air as 3 guys are unguarded near the rim in the missed freebie scramble, is inexcusable.
Luke had Wes Johnson(5-10fg, 2-5 3fg) wide open on the left wing, had K Love(13-23fg, 3-3 3fg) in the post, had Mike Beasley(13-25, 2-5 3fg) open on the weakside and finally, Corey Brewer(5-10fg) wide open at 12 feet and Luke(4-13, 0-4 from 3) decides to heave a double clutch triple that misses everything.
I hate shitty decisions in the clutch, especially from the starting point guard, when it’s so easy cuz everybody else is shootin better than him and he had plenty of time to flick a pass to an open teammate. Now you know how the shit teams stay shitty. Sorry for the rant.
p.p.s. – I know everybody rips on my man, D Fish, as the worst starting point in the league, but I’d like to throw Mike Bibby into that mix. After what Earl Boykins did to dude last night…repeatedly, there is no doubt that Mikey wearin that crown.
JR lost to Candace Parker in a dunk contest for McD All America, like, a decade ago, too…
The same day Austin declares Hibbert the center of the future in the East he gets manhandled by Howard. Like I said yesterday, as long as the young Eastern conference centers like Howard, Noah, Bogut, Perkins, Bargnani, Horford, Lopez, McGee and even Greg Monroe stay healthy, Hibbert will never see an all-star game.
@Spliff — Everybody gets manhandled by Dwight. And if Hibbert is averaging 12 and 8 against all these Eastern (and Western) Conference centers now, in his first year as a truly featured part of Indiana’s offense, do you think he’s not going to improve? Aside from maybe Bogut and Horford (maybe), none of those other centers you mentioned are leaps and bounds better than Hibbert. If Chris Kaman can find his way to an All-Star Game, I don’t see why Hibbert couldn’t in a couple of years.
My favorite part of this smack was “it’s like coming home from college every summer and seeing your crew from high school slip further and further into becoming losers” lol…funniest shyt ever hahahaha….i can relate to this so well…..
I still can’t get Rhonda byrne off my Tv screen….HELPPPPP, when will i get my basketball back? probally in a few day’s….PEACE OUT
Crazy how balanced the Hornets play..
Id say their reason for success is their balance.. CP3 is the star but hes a facilitator and gets everyone going and the wealth is spread EVERYWHERE..
And seriously WTF is it with Curry and his ankles??? Damn kid i used to roll my ankle when i was a fat little 2nd grader but havent done it since..
@ KDizzle
LMAO i feel you on the shitty PG play.. craziest thing is Ridnour is a vet at this point so he should be used to those situations.. sounds like he wet the bed in a REGULAR SEASON game.. BEFORE THE ALL STAR BREAK.. lol some people got it some people dont
That Ridnour double clutch wet the bed 3 was inexcusable, I mean shit your an NBA starting PG with 5 seconds left. Call time if you can’t f’ing handle it.
That ruined an otherwise great game for me, Durant vs Love was an amazing showdown.
@Spliff
Austin is an Indiana fanatic so please forgive him for he know not what he say’eth lol
Tough loss against Milwaukee by my Hawks. However, in that same breath we won because we got The Boss back from his ankle injury!
@ K Dizzle
Mike Bibby isn’t the only PG in the league who’s been used and abused by Earl Boykins. He has played well, even great, against some of the best in the game. Bibby is a liability on the defensive end I cant’t dismiss that but he has been a steady contributor to the team this year. He’s even had a direct hand in winning us games that we probably had no business winning
@Austin
I honestly do not think Hibbert is that bad but you know just as well as I know that All-star games are just as much a popularity contest as they are a showcase of the best players.
I don’t care how well Hibbert may do in the next few years he will have a difficult time making an all-star team. Howard has the top spot on lock. Every other East center I mentioned is already more popular than Hibbert and just as good, given healthy seasons and playing time.
@Youngfed
I know he is. Austin is the Skip Bayless of the Dime staff with all his outlandish predictions.
@JR Smith
Well he did do the first behind the back dunk, and his last time going in he found out like a week prior to it, not enough time to prepare.
Also, why the fuck do they let us vote fro the Skills Contest (where it is obvious D-Rose, Wall, Curry, Westbrook and CP3)and not the dunk contest? Damn NBA is slipping.
I’ve seen both DWill and Jimmer up close and personal and I don’t like saying it out loud, but Jimmer is dam close with his handles. Last night he dribbled through more traffic than the 405 at 5 and had at least five ankle breakers and then hit the shots dead middle. He split double teams all night and didn’t even stress it like it was routine. Plus in a game that was billed as the biggest ever in that arena, he steps up and killed it.
I read somewhere that you’re not supposed to watch a basketball game with perma-grin, but it happened last night. Kinda like the first time we watched the Dream Team play, couldn’t stop grinning.
This kid will be a star at the next level, he has no fear.
Youngfed
Every position but sf is debatable
Bogut,horford
Dirk gasol
None
Wade
Like 10 other pgs