Dwight Howard Fires Back at Kobe Bryant: “He’s Not a Doctor”

ESPN got in front of Dwight Howard today after Lakers shootaround to ask him about Kobe Bryant‘s comments implying that Dwight needs to suck it up and play through his shoulder pain.

Not surprisingly, Dwight’s not amused:

http://player.espn.com/player.js?&playerBrandingId=4ef8000cbaf34c1687a7d9a26fe0e89e&pcode=1kNG061cgaoolOncv54OAO1ceO-I&width=480&height=324&externalId=espn:8926216&thruParam_espn-ui%5BautoPlay%5D=false&thruParam_espn-ui%5BplayRelatedExternally%5D=true

The comments from Steve Nash are pretty interesting, aren’t they? In a more diplomatic fashion, he’s basically saying the same thing Kobe did yesterday.

