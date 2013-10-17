Dwight Howard, James Harden Combine For Alley-Oop Against Orlando

#James Harden #Video #Dwight Howard
10.17.13 5 years ago

Earlier this week, Dwight Howard spent time admitting he was disappointed Orlando didn’t retire his jersey. Then he spent most of his time in last night’s 108-104 win against his old team as a decoy, scoring only eight points in 17 minutes of PT. Howard was content letting the perimeter players eviscerate the Magic (Francisco Garcia, Patrick Beverley and James Harden combined for 45 points). He still had to get one highlight in, though.

Is Howard the best big man dunker in the league?

