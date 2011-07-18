Dwight Howard Looking Overseas; Shane Battier Might Sign With Eastern Contenders

We feel like it doesn’t end. Every day, there’s a new player bringing it up, saying they want to play overseas, how it may or may not happen, but that the move is definitely on their mind. Dwight Howard is the latest, saying he is seriously considering Europe, or more importantly China. Howard says the main issue is injury, as it is for everyone. “If I decide to go overseas, the main thing is for me to continue to get better, not to do the things that I normally do, but do better at the things I’m not good at,” Howard told the AP. “So I can use that talent to go overseas, working on my skills and staying in great shape.” Howard has morphed into one of the five best players in the league within the past year, but more importantly, he’s the one superstar who might look out of sort in a league in Europe or China. His strengths may or may not work over there. If he were to go, he might be a complete monster, or he could suffer. Still, he seems like the one big name who would definitely go, and be more apt to explore his stature in other areas of the world … Lamar Odom was a passenger in a vehicle that seriously injured a motocyclist and a pedestrian in Queens recently. He appears to be fine but publicists are saying he is a little shaken up … Even though the lockout appears to be in full swing, the NBA will release it’s schedule this upcoming week. On Tuesday afternoon, NBATV will announce that Dallas and Miami will be having a Finals rematch on Christmas day, while the Mavs will also open their season with a game at home against Chicago … Shane Battier appears to be on the minds of both Chicago and Miami. Whenever the lockout does end, there are many who think the defensive ace will sign with one of those two squads. He’ll probably come off the bench either way, but we are suspecting he’ll play crunch-time minutes for both teams. As a defender/three-point specialist, it doesn’t get much better … The Heat are also interested again in Eddy Curry, but only if he sheds another 40 pounds during this lockout. We feel like this has been the case for the past 10 summers, and it NEVER happens. Will it ever happen? … And is there anyone else interested in seeing where Tracy McGrady ends up? He actually played really well in Detroit, but the marriage with the Pistons always seemed kind of awkward. Now, he’s saying as long as he picks up his scoring a little bit, he can return to the player he once was. We doubt that, but he could probably help a contender off the bench. Where’s the best spot for him? … You might’ve heard of the bet Michael Jordan made at the Tahoe celebrity golf tournament this weekend, but that was merely just a single highlight in what appeared to be an exciting few days. There was Charles Barkley and Jimmer Fredette trading awful shots. There was Jordan and Jerry Rice looking every bit the golf players. And then there was Marshall Faulk missing an easy put, furiously grabbing his ball and throwing it into the lake. Good times … We’re out like counting on Eddy Curry.

