Dwight Howard On Orlando: “I Just Don’t Know What Else I Can Do”

For the November issue of Esquire, Scott Raab sat down with Dwight Howard during Fashion Week to talk about the lockout, fatherhood and being a brand. But the most salient topics the four-time All-NBA First Team member discussed was his impending free agency in Orlando and his problems with Magic head coach Stan Van Gundy. Let’s just say Magic fans have a lot more to worry about than just the lockout.
On Free Agency:
SR: Do you think that the drive to represent, on an iconic level, will be a factor in your free agency? Do you see yourself in a much larger market?
DH: There’s more you can do in a bigger place. I’m stuck in a tough position because I feel like right now, where I’m at, I’ve done so much. And I just don’t know what else I can do. I can’t live for everybody else. I don’t know what decision I’m gonna make as of right now. It’s been crazy. Everybody wants me to come here, come play here, come to our team, do this. It’s a great feeling, though, to be wanted.
SR: You’re gone. I can feel it.
DH: The toughest part for me is the city â€” the people. They’ve got burgers named after me in Orlando, they’ve got a Web site saying, “Please stay.” I love the people in the city. I’ve literally sat on the bench with a towel on my head crying, because I feel the passion in the stands. I just think about what’s going to be best for what I want to accomplish in my life. And I don’t want that door to close on me, wherever that door is. I don’t want it to close.
On Van Gundy:
SR: If I had a coach like Stan Van Gundy yelling at me all season, I would have slapped that guy silly a long time ago. What’s it like to have a guy constantly yelling at you with that voice?
DH: Stan’s a great guy away from basketball. He’s passionate. He loves the game. I have no problem with him off the court. The only thing I had a real problem with was the way he coached. It was very tough with Stan, because he yelled a lot, and I don’t want to be that guy to yell at my teammates along with my coach. Because they’re going to turn it all off. I had to find different ways to motivate my team. Sometimes when you have so much negativity, it’s really hard to be positive. I had a lot of negativity growing up, so I understand how to block the negativity out.
Wow. Well, two things come to mind after reading this interview:
1. Dwight Howard has convinced himself that no matter what the Magic organization does to help him win a championship, he needs a change of scenery.
2. If you say about your coach, “The only thing I had a real problem with was the way he coached,” you either just cost that man his job or got yourself traded.
Although they’re very different players, this situation eerily reminds me of LeBron‘s last days in Cleveland. First, LeBron basically convinced himself that he wasn’t going to be able to win a ring as the primary guy in Cleveland – no matter what the franchise did to try and change his mind. And as we saw with Mike Brown, despite winning games and making runs at a championship, the star player always wins out. Does this mean Van Gundy loses his job before this season begins? Not likely. But I would bet if they can’t get it together this season – if there is a season – that Van Gundy is gone before the Magic try and re-sign Dwight.
What do you think?
If we make this into a Dwight vs SVG then both are at fault. You can’t just tell a coach to change if he has been coaching that way his entire career. Maybe Dwight is too good to be coached. He is going into year EIGHT and finally hired a shooting coach. He went into year SEVEN, finally work on offensive moves. Fine his work on defense speaks for itself but this progress came way too late. He has averaged 3+ turnovers for 5 straight years. When is the time for a dominant big man to learn how to pass out of a double team?
What more can Dwight do? Become a complete player. Rumor has it he has changed his shot. Hopefully that increases his range, expanding his domain of dominance. However he still has to learn how to pass, forcing up a shot and wild passes at people’s ankles are never a good option. What more can he do? Find that balance to get the best out of his teammates.
—————
How are these superstars saying they want to go to bigger markets. They are the market. Cameras follow them everywhere. When Lebron was in Cleveland the world knew what his mom was doing at any point in time. She gets a DUI, it was breaking news on Lifetime. Lebron stopped biting his nails and Oprah did an interview to find out how he overcame his addiction. It doesn’t matter where these Megastars play. Royce was still going to be on basketball wives, regardless of where he played. Reality shows don’t really happen in Denver but I’m sure Lala would have still had her own show [probably a youtube series, and those people are hilarious]. He already has a few million people following him on Twitter, that isn’t going to change being in a bigger market.
Yes Orlando has had a rash of horrible decisions but Dwight is 26 and getting better. Arenas-Hedo contracts will eventually expire or be traded. If he became a complete player he could put any franchise in contention with any roster. He posted great numbers last year but the wholes in his game are flatout stupid. Make free throw, learn how to pass and now statlines of 30-16-4-4-3 with 2TO’s due to volume would be his norm. What kind of question is, “What more can I do?” Have you watched yourself shoot?
I agree for the most part about Dwight Howard. The guy doesn’t need to question “what else can I do?…”, KEEP working on your flaws as a basketball player. KEEP getting better, KEEP playing and become a complete player, then and only then can you start complaining and demanding that your team’s front office get it together and do whatever necessary to get you some teammates that are gonna be more help than the bunch you have there now. By the way, to be honest I think that the Magic need a coaching change. I’m a Magic fan and I hace no ill feelings toward coach Stan Van Gundy, but I think this Magic team could benefit from a new coach. If your star player is having issues and is saying that coach is spreading more negativity rather than keeping his players on a positive level, then there is reason for concern.
I think what he meant by “I had a problem w/ the way he coached” he prolly meant he had a problem w/ the way he communicated, w/ the yelling n what not. The only “bigger” markets than Orlando are: LA, New York, Miami, possibly Chicago or somewhere in Texas…and he’s prolly not going anywhere like that…
send him to MN and pair him with Klove, Williams,Beasley and Rubio. Watch out. Dwights defensive presence makes Love an even better PF. Surely rubio wont have any problem lobbing balls up for Dwight. Who cares if he cant shoot
On the flipside, Lebron being in the same F-ing state does cast a shadow over anything Dwight does as a player. He could win the MVP and every news outlet would be at Lebron’s locker asking why he feels he got robbed of yet another MVP. As big of a personailty Dwight is, Lebron is that much of a bigger story. Dwight can win 34 straight games but the major story would be the Heat losing 2 straight. So I’d understand if Dwight left, afterall it is his life and with the position he is in he has a rare chance to be bigger than basketball by pursuing other goals in his life.
As for the coaches yelling, I was always told not to take it personal because most gyms are loud. Plus, if you weren’t doing what he asked the first time and you guys roll with the same gameplan for 82 straight games, saying it louder may get through. If a woman doesn’t like violence, just make the da__ sandwich.
Well, Stan does need to stop making batshit crazy decisions. I still can’t understand why he froze out Dwight when the Magic played the Hawks in the playoffs. Dwight could’ve broken MJ’s scoring playoff record and the Magic would’ve easily won to boot. Stan’s other great fuck up was starting Jameer Nelson in the Finals.
Van Gundy has been yelling for years…for the Magic to pass the ball to the beast in the middle.
“DWIGHT! WHY CAN’T YOU HIT FREE THROWS?!?!”
Totally agree with F/F
You don’t know what else you can do?
HOW ABOUT SCORE MORE POINTS!!!!
a guy as dominant as you should be averaging 30 points per game! not your measly 18-20 pts.
stop making reasons and just say you want out of orlando.
