Dwight Howard Rewrites History; Kyrie Irving Wins His Duel With Steve Nash

Just put Dwight on the line, right? That was Mark Jackson‘s strategy on Thursday against Orlando and it seemed good for a while against the career 59 percent free-throw shooter. The Magic didn’t lead through the first quarter after going wire-to-wire against Portland in its own building the night before. Well, Howard’s not exactly Mark Price from the stripe but if you send a guy there an NBA-record 39 times (he made 21), he’s going to get his, anyway, and score with a stopped clock to help a comeback, too. That’s how Orlando held off Golden State, 117-109. Ryan Anderson made big buckets late and there was even a Jason Richardson sighting and Big Baby Davis took a huge charge in the final minutes, but the Big Disgruntled turned in a monster night, with 45 points and 23 rebounds. If you’re scoring at home, it’s the first 40/20 game since Shaq went for 48 and 20 on March 21, 2003. Golden State looked like its strategy wore themselves down (they shot 36 fewer free throws than Orlando, after all) and took away the momentum they still had after beating Miami in overtime two nights before. With Dorell Wright out and Nate Robinson (14 points) not as electric, and even with Monta Ellis (30 points, 11 assists) going off, the Oracle crowd looked affected too. If you’re a basketball fan in general, you know how good that building can get. So could Hack-A-Dwight be a new trend? It might be worth it, because only Wilt Chamberlain has missed as many free throws in a game as Howard did (By the way, we feel like there needs to be a different word to describe Dwight Howard’s blocks. He doesn’t only send them back or stuff them. It’s something more.). It’s just the whole concept of Dwight Howard taking 30-plus free throws in a game just seems wrong. It’d be like quarterbacks in the NFL throwing 50 passes a game and halfway decent signal-callers throwing up stat lines like 41 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Wait, that already happened? Oh … Where did all those people go who said they wouldn’t give up Andrew Bynum anymore for Howard? When you can put up 45 and 23 and STILL leave 18 free throws on the table, Bynum ain’t touching that … Isn’t it great when things just work out? If you had asked us earlier this year when Nate Robinson was pissed off in OKC and the Thunder were trying to drop him like loose change, we would’ve said the perfect home was out in the Bay. Now he’s there balling, or at least getting PT … New York got the blues and then some in Memphis. It was like a real-life version of the video for New York, New York with Tony Allen, Rudy Gay and Marc Gasol playing the roles of Daz, Kurupt and Snoop. The Knicks put up just 38 in the first half, and then Carmelo Anthony (14 points) left in the third quarter with a sprained right ankle that knocked him out the rest of the game (After he left with an injured left wrist earlier.). You could almost see the emotion drain out of Mike D’Antoni‘s face, but maybe it’s to be expected in New York’s fifth game since Jan. 6. Apparently Iman Shumpert took the bad signs of the Knicks’ first half and decided to try and fix it himself, shooting 3-of-15 in the first 24. We know D’Antoni lets his players shoot in the flow but Shumpert’s first half might have even tested his coach’s limits. Coming into the night, Brandon Knight and Kyrie Irving had taken the most attempts by a rookie at 19 (Shumpert finished 5-for-20) this year. Say what you want in this compressed season, because it comes after a four-game winning streak, but it was too hard for some Knicks observers to stomach â€” and then it got worse. We aren’t sure we’ve ever seen defense like we saw in the third. It was like the Grizz blindfolded the Knicks and told them they had to call out wherever they were going before they did it. Every other play was a steal, a deflection, Tony Allen backing up what we said about him by ripping somebody or Rudy Gay (26 points) catching Tyson Chandler‘s dunk. The Knicks were 5-for-19 from the floor in the third, and then during an eight-minute stretch of the fourth quarter, they went 3-of-18 … Bill Walker and O.J. Mayo combined for 32 points off the bench. If we had told you five years ago, they’d be coming off the pine in the NBA and it’d be a surprise when they put up numbers like these, you might’ve thought we were high. Even Mayo scoring 18 last night off the bench was a little eye-opening. We wonder what they were saying to each other last night: “Yo man, did you ever believe we’d one day be backing up Tony Allen and Landry Fields?” … A sign it’s been a tough season so far in Detroit: Franchise rock Tayshaun Prince air-balled an open jumper from the baseline that would have pulled the Pistons within one with 45 seconds remaining against Milwaukee. Air ball … Brandon Jennings (27 points) finally learned. After missing late shot after late shot in the last few weeks, he passed off on a shot to Stephen Jackson (25 points). Jack found Jon Leuer (15 points), who punctuated his “What’s my name?” performance with a game-deciding dunk … Does Greg Monroe have a shot at the All-Star Game? He dominated Andrew Bogut last night (32 points, 16 rebounds)… While Dwight Howard was busy setting up camp at the charity stripe, the Bucks and Pistons combined to hit all 41 of their free throws … Keep reading to hear about the battle of the point guards out West …
I have to apologize to everyone who reads these comments for being the first guy to trigger that one lunatic, who completely destroyed the smack yesterday with his bullshit, and get him to lose what little bit he had of his damn mind. I seen him, seen the retarded name, poorly thought out opinions and meth addict-like spam he spewed, and thought it would be fun to bring his deficiencies to his attention. I really didn’t think that fool would lose his damn mind and get this much out of hand. For that, I apologize to everyone who likes to read and debate a good basketball discussion, and I hope that we can get things back on track and cut out the fucking bullshit.
So there is no mistake, this wasn’t an apology to that poor lil’ mindless kid. That kid can go fuck himself, and after this post is done, I hope I never do anything again that will make him think of posting here.
Ok! That being said, holy shit that was a crazy, but boring game GSW played. Fuck the charge call though, and fuck Glenn Davis…
It was disgusting what I have to read yesterday. I have been loyal to Dime for several years and yesterday was probably the lowest point in the comments section. That was why I never bothered to post.
We could never stop anyone from posting here though. So, raise your hands if you are with me in ignoring that person completely.
@ control
No need to apologize. I know were you are coming from.
Back to basketball. If Dwight Howard still wants out of Orlando, why not trade him to Miami for LeBron James? Who would say no? ESPN Trade Machine is down temporarily so I do not know if its a match cap wise.
So, is it too soon to call for Mark Jackson’s head? I mean, I don’t care about the Dubs but no one wants to see anyone let alone Dwight shoot 39 free throws
Mark Jackson pulled the same tactic against LAC earlier this year, playing hack-a-Jordan (DeAndre). Not quite sure why he does it so early (1st half).
Has anybody started a Free Nash campaign yet? It kills me to see that guy playing with so many non-factors. Somehow he can still do what he does at age 38; PHX PPPPPLLLLLLEEEAAAAASSSSEEE trade the man to a decent team, time to rebuild anyway.
Anyone else think Rondo got dogged by not being invited to the Team USA tryouts? Hopefully he carries it with him the rest of the season and uses it as motivation.
I’m thinking about signing up for NBA League Pass, does anyone know how the quality of the streaming games on broadband is? I hear it’s pretty choppy and frustrating to watch. Has this been the case for you?
hahahahaha, i just had to go and read yesterdays comments, that shit is just weird. i kinda feel sorry for the crazy bastard.
Anyways, does anyone wanna swap teams?? any longtime Clippers fans wanna be a Knicks fan? Blazers fans? Bulls? Hell, ill take anything right now just so i don’t have to sit and watch their inept backcourt and depressingly lazy defense anymore.
They must be the most infuriating team to watch in the entire NBA. On offense the guards completely ignore Amare and Melo, two of the best finishers in the game, if either of them want a shot they have to go away from where they’re effective and go create for themselves. it’s fucking stupid. And shumps, we love your energy, but you cant shoot, so stop it, no one wants a 6’5 josh smith.
Then there is the defense. i don’t think i need to say anything, but poor old tyson chandler, he is pretty much all alone out there, shumpert shows some energy and hustle, but watching them all get completely lost on every single screen is like watching a dog get confused by its owner pretending to throw a tennis ball. its a sad sight.
so yeah, anyone interested in being a knicks fan?
I find it hilarious how for months ppl have been saying ignore somebody yet bring that somebody up directly and indirectly. You guys must not grasp what ignoring means. It is pretending that person does not exist. So even if you do not address the guy by name, you are still taking time from your life when you write “that fool”. You sound like rappers who are scared to say another rapper’s name in a beef song. Either leave it alone or man up.
The knicks game was brutal to watch, I came in around the start of the second, but I must say, for all the bad talk about the knicks defense, they still kept a young griz team under 100 points. With tyson on the bench too. Can’t say I’m proud, but I can say it says something about the team’s improved defense.
For everyday we get a smack without fucked up comments like yesterday, I will donate $1 to feed the hungry. I’d donate more, but I’d go hungry myself. So every time someone posts something fucked up, you are taking food from hungry people’s mouths
Anyway, @ alf, I don’t think Miami needs that trade. Have you seen lebrons number this season? So they lost a couple an he missed a few clutch free throws.. He’s still killing it. Miami are weak in C, but so is just about every other team.
Ghostzilla
And another thing…..
All you who are expressing depression from someone you dislike on this site, do you think he feels bad? Like do you think as the person you hate reads how annoyed you are, that he feels guilt?
If anything, especially if he hates you, that individual will feel like he is winning.
He will feel like he is getting to you.
The fact that you insult him let’s the person know he is doing his job.
He is making your life miserable.
Why give him that satisfaction of knowing that?
Why even write anything about him? That’s a waste of your time, not his.
Here’s some advice, pretend like he doesn’t get under your skin, that way, he won’t enjoy reading how miserable you sound when you write apologies to the people on dime. It give that person joy knowing you are not having a good time.
Why haven’t you guys grasped that concept.
Do you think he is here to make friends?
Like honestly, do most of you here feel like you have “friends” ?
This is the interent. You’re probably not going to meet anyone of these people here.
Do you think that guy you hating on feels any worse than he did before he discovered this site?
I don’t know, you people seem to have a weird psyche. Don’t put acceptance on a pedestal. You don’t need to make virtual friends.
Those people won’t help get you a job.
They won’t come to your wedding.
No one here is able to buy you a beer.
Just stop making him the focus of your life and maybe you won’t notice him.
Take this lesson, and move on with your depression. Life goes on…
For everyday we get a smack without fucked up comments like yesterday, I will donate $1 to feed the hungry. I’d donate more, but I’d go hungry myself. So every time someone posts something fucked up, you are taking food from hungry people’s mouths
Anyway, @ alf, I don’t think Miami needs that trade. Have you seen lebrons number this season? So they lost a couple and he missed a few clutch free throws.. He’s still killing it. Miami are weak in C, but so is just about every other team.
Ghostzilla, I’ve watched it before and had it so bad it was unwatchable, but I had a really bad connection. If I knew anything about IT I’d tell ya what my connection was but all I know was that it used the internet somehow.
39 free throws is ridiculous. That would have bored the shit out of me.
Bynum will never touch that because he’s the 3rd option on his team, while Dwight can jack as often as he wants. Just saying…
Stupid sensitive iPad hit the submit button early. I need a dialing wand, my fingers are too fat
Mark Jackson had the right idea, if the game was played in Orlando. GS is built on excitement and intentionally slowing the game down does not help his team. Not like they were getting tons of fastbreak opportunities off of missed free throws. With Bynum being a better free throw shooter, if given the opportunities he could have a similar stat line.
You’ve never seen defense like that? Didn’t Maimi hold someone to 1 fg in a quarter.
My god!!! I read smack early yesterday, so missed all those comments after. Crazy sh1t…………
Please just real ball talk today huh fellas?
If Greg Monroe keeps playing like this, i may change from Spencer Hawes to him for the coaches to take to Orlando. Mind you Big Boris is still playing nice for the bobcats (Big Boris sounds like he should be a russian bear wrestler not a overweight french baller).
Monta BETTER get to the allstar this year, he is doing everything for the warriors.
It’s a shame about Horford, hopefully JJ will stop counting his cash for a few months and step up though.
So far i’m most surprised this season about Melo’s passing, Spencer Hawes overall improvement, Metta’s fall off, Al Harrington’s overall game, Dwight trade rumours happening everyday and Kobe playing that good with his injuries.
Most disappointing are John Wall, Demar Derozen and maybe Vinny Dell negro still having a head coaching job
All things aside. Anyone else hear Shaq drop the F bomb on TNT. It was off camera, but Shaqs voice is very disquishable.
As a laler fan, I think bynum for dwight would be cool. Even tho I think bynum is looking like he gonna go on a tear for the rest of his career, I think dwight is the better fit alongside kobe.
You don’t really have to run plays for him because he gets his by rebounding and overpowering people. Dwight is mainly a better fit cuz his defense is amazing and I give him the edge on that one.
Dwight is an alley oop specialist. so I think he and kobe are a match made in heaven because I feel kb is more willing to throw the lob to a freak athlete.
Bynum is the type you need to run plays for and he fits well as a first option in orlando because of that. I will feel bad seeing him go, but I won’t lose any sleep if he stays in LA because he has proven himself.
All in all, it feels good to be a laker fan because of the sheer options we have. Not many teams have the assets to get a dwight (raptors) so I will feel safe knowing bynum is on the rise and kobe is still playing effectively like he is 27.
Sky is the limit.
I think monta ellis has better pg skills than rose. Passing wise, monta is a notch ahead of rose. If monta was forced to play pg for the rest of his career, his assists totals would reflect that. He is locked in at sg so he don’t focus on dishing to much. If rose had to play the two, I think he’d get torched on d as well. Rose is still a great player tho. I am giving more praise to ellis than I am bashing rose, but I don’t want to sound like I am bashing rose because he gets the job done regardless. I just wanted to compare ellis to an already establish pg who is elite. Ellis is a natural scorer first but his passing skills get overlooked. He aint flashy wit it, but he can rack em up when he gets in passing mode.
Does anyone else feel flopping has ruined the blocked shot? Guys use to try and go for the block, but now they just have to stand there and it’s forcing a turnover. I miss the games when guys were getting close to 10 blocks, seems like forever since someone has had a dominant shot blocking game.
It’s because guys are becoming more athletic this generation so in order to prevent guys from coming in the lane and dunking all willy-nilly every play, guys survive in the nba by using their body as a shield. It aint the glamorous thing, but the smart thing if guys like fisher and kurt thomas want to keep their jobs at their age. You’d do the same…. But I hate charges but I understand y guys do it, so I don’t hate too much on it.
@Lee, I don’t think flopping is the main culprit in decreased block averages. I think more people playing above the rim has played a bigger role. Way back when, you didn’t have people constantly going for reverses or everytime they left the floor they were going to double clutch the ball. You were taught to go up strong. The problem was that the other guy was going up stronger.
There was a time refs would not award a guy a foul for double pumping, now if any body contact is made in the air you’ll get a whistle. As a defender, if I’m going to be called for a foul for challenging the shot, I’ll take my chances beating him to the spot. As good as Derrick Rose is at jumping and contorting his body, blocking the shot is hard. If I can beat him to the spot and make it look like he is running me over, then I’ve now made a “great” decision.
Ivan Johnson does seem like a guy who would foul out in a blowout win for his team.
Dime you are right, we do need a name to describe what Dwight’s blocks are. just so that we can properly measure how many possessions he wastes his team on a given night. Seriously, how many times a game does Dwight swat a ball 20 feet out of bounds when he could easily grab the ball or tip it to a teammate. I don’t know how Bill Russell can watch one of his games without storming the court and bitch slapping some common sense into that immature fools head. I’m not sure if it is bad coaching, or maybe Dwight just has a really low basketball IQ and will never be able to grasp that skill, but it pains me to watch him sometimes.
Oh and watching Shumpert last night in the first half was one of the poorest performances of basketball I have ever seen in my life. As a fan of the fundamentals of the game that made me sick. I loved hearing Reggie and the rest of the commentary crew openly mock him. They were pretty hard on him and honestly, they should have gone harder. What a disgrace. Diantoni should have literally been fired at halftime for allowing that to happen. Amare and Melo were also exposed for having 0 leadership qualities. How does anyone allow that to happen? It boggles my mind
Duel with Steve Nash? Really Dime? Dude is 15yrs older and he still dropped 16 and 15. But then they have to make a big deal when their boy Kyrie plays well.
Dwight is a beast!
I understand that taking a charge is a great play but I feel the refs calling it has almost made one of the most exciting plays in basketball extinct.
We don’t play the charge rule at the gym where I play, and guys get much better at timing the block and defending the rim because of it.
@deeda
I have always thought the same thing regarding Dwight’s blocks. Why not just scoop that bitch up and chuck it out on the break rather than swat it at David Stern’s rat-face-ass in the crowd?
Honestly, the only reason I could see Laker-land trading away Bynum for Dwight is due to health concerns with Drew. With the knees being relatively unstable, and injury concerns keeping him on the sidelines in the past, I can see why LA would want to pull the trigger for Dwight. Other than that, what exactly has Dwight done to make you think Bynum isn’t more than capable of replicating that (if completely healthy, of course)?
Overall, if you look at the numbers before Dwight’s monster game last night, Bynum and Dwight were almost identical for stat-lines. The only difference is that Dwight is getting more opportunities (and double teams, to his credit) whereas Bynum is basically getting far fewer looks and more scrap points off 2nd chance opportunities, hustle plays, etc., w/ Kobe and Pau taking the Kings’ shares of shots.
Well, no big surprise with this one. The only surprise was how ugly it was. But this was pretty much expected when NY started squaring off against good teams, after not being able to handle business properly against teams that they were supposed to beat. And the offense was about as dysfunctional as it’s been all season. And if the Knicks don’t find a legitimate NBA point guard sometime soon, they won’t have to worry about Baron Davis coming back (the same Baron Davis who mentally retired about 3 years ago), because the season will be over long before he even sets foot on the court. I mean this is the way the Knicks will keep running the offense, till late February when he’s due back?
@JAY & CG
McGee said that if he plays for another country in the Olympics, he said that Philippines is a definite possibility. And PH management seems hellbent on bringing him over.
As much as I want Nash to win a championship before retiring, I don’t mind him finishing his career in PHX. Instead of joining the FREE NASH bandwagon, I’m hoping that PHX ownership end their cross-cutting mode and hope that management is savvy enough to steal a disgruntled star like D-Ho (LOL) or Josh Smith or even Blatche would be a huge improvement over anyone in the Suns’ front court. I’m looking at the Suns’ roster right now and it’s depressing the hell out of me, and I’m not even a Suns fan. I think Nash could still play until he’s 40 and still be effective a la Stockton. He’s playing under 30 minutes per game this season and still averaging a double double.
Anyway, not sure if Mark Jackson is being old school or just stupid. First, it was hack-a-Jordan, now he’s pulling out hack-a-Howard? He might as well teach Monta how to shimmy while he’s stuck from 10 years ago.
@DIME: “When you can put up 45 and 23 and STILL leave 18 free throws on the table, Bynum ain’t touching that”
– If I hacked McCauley Culkin all game and sent him to the line as much as Mark Jackson’s team did, Culkin would drop 40 and 4. Good look on Dwight, but that was gift wrapped. If he did the same thing to Bynum, Dime doesn’t think he could do it either?? Oh… kay…..
@alf
*raising my hand*
@control
Alf’s right. No need to apologize. We understand.
@Showtime
Mark Jackson should get the paddle for intentionally sending ANYBODY to the line that many times. He’s a newbie coach though, so he kinda gets a pass. Let’s hope he learns his lesson.
@Ghostzilla
You right, Nash has got to be moved. I feel so bad for the guy, but I have a feeling he’ll want to stick it out with the other fossils on that roster.
LMAO @ LMNOP trading teams. Those Knicks stink. Actually, not the whole team. Just the coach. He’s horrible.
@ Bosh
Why that name bruh…. why…. Lol
@F&F
I think Miami held themselves to 1 fg in the 4th quarter a couple nights ago.
You guys honestly don’t think if dwight played with kobe that his averages wouldn’t go up, like way up?
Bynum is getting his numbers while playing with a damn legend where the defense are more focused on number 24 than bynum. Dwight is on an island. If dwight played with kobe his open looks would be insane, that or kobe can have more open shots. either way, that jus means more boards for dwight if kobe can still take more open shots.
Not too sure how bynum would do as a first option. If he is the focal point on an opponent’s bulletin board, his ppg may go down slightly. But his defense stays the same.
Kobe gets so much attention he made guys like smush, kareem rush, shannon brown, LO, etc. look more offensively capable than they really are.
Dwight would be unstoppabble playing with kobe . As If he aint now tho, I know.
@ writer
Bynum could touch that if he didnt play with Kobe and was fed the ball low all the time. Bynum is a waaaay better scorer and his touch on the ball is unattainable by Howard. If Howard had Bynums touch, he would go for 100. ( of course assuming his knees held up ).
MArk Jackson is a good guy, I applaud him for that. Until yesterday, i was begining to change my stance about him as a coach. not that he knew what he was doing or nothing, but I liked the way he seems very personable with his players. x’s and o’s wise he’s just horrid.
But after watching/listening to that game yesterday I can’t support that dude. That was just the worst display of basketball coaching i’ve ever seen in the NBA.
Props to Dwight for getting in a rythem eventually and knocking down 9 of 11 at one point or something like that. But this kinda shyt should make him take basketball more serious. Learn how to shoot some FTs big fella. It’s not that hard.
@yesterday’s smack—- f^ck you Dime for letting that happen. Not cool. You guys should do something to control that shyt. Make us sign in with our Twitter/FB/Google plus names or something. There easy ways to fix this.
@FNF
You’re actually wrong. Guys have been athletic for a very long time. It’s not because the athletes attacking the rim are twisting and turning or so high above the rim. Because a guys like Dwight, Javel McGee or Deandre Jordan has already show that they can get 12-13ft up in the air with ease.
The reason behind the lowerd block shots is the rule changes. Players are called for fouls anytime they go for a block. That’s why Dwight, Javel, DJ, Tyrus, A.Bynum, and all those guys used to stay in so much foul trouble. What seemed to happen now is that they only jump occasionally or they play less minutes.
Just look at the college ranks. they haven’t changed their rules to benefit scoring so they don’t have those ticky tac foul calls every few min of the game. So a guy like Anthony Davis or John Hensen can have games of 8-10blks even vs good teams. and they’re only 6’10.
The other thing that has affected shot blocking numbers is the lack of real centers. Most of the centers of today wouldn’t even be starters back in the 90’s because they lack so much (either skill, size, or athleticism).
And whoever said dantoni should have got fired at halftime had me busting out laughing. Just cuz it’d be the most disrespectful thing .
@Dime
I would’ve agreed with you guys last year or the year before about the Dwight vs Bynum thing, but honestly dudes post game is just as good if not better than Dwights.
SO i would fully expect Drew to put up a 40-20 game.
The only person in the NBA that can stop Bynum right now is Kobe. lol.
@deeds
I want to agree with you (and Bill Russell) that Dwight should keep the ball in play. But if you really think about it, how can he? If Dwight can only get his fingers on the ball and can’t grab it, but he tries to tip it to a teammates you guys do realize that the other team is still on the court right? Whats going to stop them from grabbing the tipped ball? Therefore having another shot at scoring.
Now if Dwight can get his entire hand on the ball I agree that he should just snatch it out the air…..but he already does that.
[www.youtube.com]
To me, it’s a fine line. Think back to the Sacramento vs Lakers game where Chris Webber (or maybe Vlade) tried to tap the ball down court in the last seconds. The ball ended up in Robert Horry’s hands wide open because of the scramble for the ball and he knocks down a trey. This would be the scenario more time than not.
@beiber newz
I dont hate you, or feel the need to try and ignore you.
When I read throw the comments, I take a second and I pity you.
So so sad.
Um…thanks for the reminder, as pointless as it was.
Mike D’Antoni has to go.
It is not easy to call for the exodus of a coach who averaged 58 wins a season in his previous job, who is as kind and decent as they come. Nor does it seem fair to call for the head of a coach who, some would say, helped resurrect this franchise and made the Knicks relevant again. But when players are devoid of respect for a coach’s basketball acumen, when the opposition laughs over the transparency of his game plan, the need for a change simply cannot be denied.
I’m pretty sure you already knew this but the Knicks cannot play defence folks. Primarily because schematically it’s never important, nor has it ever been a priority in D’Antoni’s mind. The same coach who’s being paid $6 million per season here was out in Phoenix because he would not heed former Suns executive Steve Kerr’s advice that he simply couldn’t win a championship with his system. Fast-forward to four seasons later and nothing has changed. The New York Knicks need a coach not a system. Coaches smirk at the luxury of preparing a game plan against them. Even folks like Charles Barkley have characterized D’Antoni’s refusal to recognize the futility of his ways as “pure stubbornness.”
It’s time for D’Antoni to go. Lest we want Amare and Melo to expire a helluva lot quicker than their contracts will.
Let’s all take a second and think….rasheed wallace wants back in the nba…I’m all for it. I missed his personality.
” Oh … Where did all those people go who said they wouldn’t give up Andrew Bynum anymore for Howard? When you can put up 45 and 23 and STILL leave 18 free throws on the table, Bynum ain’t touching that …”
Please tell me that the clown who wrote this is 2 yrs old, younger than 2 or is the new intern who’s never seen Bynum play.
January 21, 2009 Lakers beat the Clips. Bynum WENT OFF!
(Probably helps that Kobe had a trip-doub with 12 assists)
Bynum got 42 pts, 15 boards with 3 blks shooting 17-24 fg and 8-11 from the free throw line. Anybody who actually WATCHES ball knows Bynum’s offensive game is miles ahead of Dwight’s. You can’t find one person who would say Dwight has a more polished offensive game. Dwight’s his team’s first option. Bynum was behind Kobe, Pau n Lamar. Like Chris Webber said a few days ago, has anyone actually seen Dwight get the ball on the right block and make an offensive move other than a hook?
If Andrew Bynum got to the line 39 times, he woulda hit 30+ and had 60 points. So please, Dime smack writer, go to journalism school, or pop in a tape of the 2009 Finals n see how Dwight got contained by a one-legged Bynum and learn your craft before writing some junk.
I believe the section is called “Smack”, not “TRASH”
p.s. And I still wouldn’t give up Bynum for Dwight
@Chicagorilla
I feel you, i didnt even bother to comment yesterday because of that garbage.
@Alf and @control
no apologies necessary
@deeds
I agree with you on dwight keeping the ball in play but i will say this, when i played ball and i could swat the shot outta bounds, its like a game changing dunk because it hypes your team up and i mean its gets you in the game so 4 or 5 monster blocks a game always gets you and your team amped to go at the opponents throats but….i think he would if his team was better at rebounding. ryan and hedo are decent rebounders but sometimes they seem content on letting dwight do all the work. plus a team like GS who hustles will always beat the other team to the ball if it is still in play. i say let him swat it outta bounds. its demoralizing (unless u dealing with monta who doesnt care)
Greg Monroe is a freakin beast and i think it maybe time to change the culture in Detroit now. they have a straight stud in monroe and i think if he was mroe of the focal point of the team, then they would have better chances atr winning. him, jerebko, and knight are gonna be pretty good but u still have stuckey and gordon who are going to go for theirs. at some point they are gonna have to make a decision. they have talent but i dont think the mindset is there. some way gordon is going to have to realize he can make a good living being a jason terry off the bench 18-20pt scorer and thats not a bad job and that stuckey just isnt right for that team and needs a change of scenery.
what can i say about NYK that hasnt already been said?
I do miss the days that shot blockers could go up and block shots with confidence and i am not talking about on help D but i mean actually challenging at the rim when a slasher thinks he has an open lane or straight on a fast break or even straight up attacking. but flopping is apparently the way to go (unless its lebron driving to the rim so a player is just gonna have to be pepared to get run over)
@Chicagorilla, I’ll respectfully disagree with you disagreeing with me even though our explanations were very similar.
However, the last bit of your comment about real centers is wrong. A real center is just a center that can play both ways. Blocks being a defensive stat, I don’t need a “real” center just to play defense. If I want just a shot blocker I’ll spend $45M on someone like Chandler, Dalembert, Jordan. The league is filled with defensive specialists. Dwight, Oden [when healthy], Kwame, Darko, Okafor, Noah, Verajo, Collins, Robin Lopez, Gortat, Haywood, Anthony, Camby, Perkins, Mohammed, Mcgee, and many more.
The gameplan of basketball has changed. Instead of looking for that HoF 5-man teams want the HoF 4-man and complement him with a defensive 5. Like the Clippers, Knicks, Trailblazers, and several other teams have tried. The Bulls sure didn’t go after a defensive 4 when they thought about signing Boozer.
As you said with the rule change, it has made it easier for offensive players to get the call. With that said why would I want to build my team around the offense of my center if the rules make him more prone to picking up fouls. Now the anchor of my offense is out of the game for long stretches. The rule change has had a direct affect on the number of “real” centers in the league.
if i was the lakers i would not trade bynum. i know the whole knee issue and so forth and so on but dude is ready. you can tell. he is being agressive on both ends of the floor, looks active and not worried about his nees. he wants to ball and will keep calling for it but i just feel bad because he plays with kobe he wont realize his potential until kobe sits. dwight is great but that running hook and half hook is not gonna get the job done. he gets the ball and waits too long to make his move. he needs to learn to pump fake one way on the block, get his man in the air, one dribble and flush.
You think dime cares if you guys say, “I didn’t bother to comment” if they are still getting 100+ comments on the page you guys are saying you didn’t comment on?
Also, you guys are even adding more comments today by commenting on how you didn’t comment yesterday. Dimemag always win. Stop trying to control their website.
The number of comments isn’t a direct indication of site traffic. If 1 person never leaves the site and comments 90 times, fine, so be it. If 90 people visit the site and only 1 leaves a comment, that is better for the site. Their advertisments were exposed to 90 different people. Reaching a paltry 100 comments in their premium series made by 15 different people isn’t much of a win. Slam posts any article about Lebron vs. Kobe and they have a 400 comments by 90 different people.
Stop making a big deal about the number of comments.
No offense Dime.
I’m convinced @beiebr newz is a retard, saying ellis is a better passer than Rose, in your dreams idiot. He constantly provides the worst analysis of anyone on this site.SMH
You act like dime regularly breaks even 200 comments. 100 + is great for a day’s worth. So people looking at an article and not commenting is even just as good because they still generated traffic. No one would know about how bad they think the comment section is if they hadn’t visited the site in the first place. The number of comments is not the end-all indicator of site traffic anyway. But 100+ is still a good day for dime. Commenting that you didn’t comment just means you at least visited. And still, you are adding more comments by saying so. Good rebuttal tho fNf, really, but I hav to disagree with about 15 % of it.
Kyrie really is looking like the next chris paul.
It’s funny, people always criticize GM’s knowledge and contract signings and etc. But these guys look to have picked the best rookie in the heap and only after he played a handful of games in college.
Paid scouts are able to assess talent well, and I think ppl should back off criticizing gm’s moves. They know a lot more than we do.
Kyrie’s game is just phenomenal, he is the truth at PG. And his composure is amazing for his stage. He already has the cool calm attitude of a chauncey, with the smooth game of a Cpaul3.
It’s going to be real interesting to see how all these players last. I’m guessing the amount of practices are way down, which the players probably love.
…and is there an All-Star Game and weekend(and when is it?)
Beiber newz = auto scroll. When I want to waste time talking nonsense I just go to my youngest kid that’s just learning how to talk. She knows more hoops than beebzy
@ Jay & Reg, Mike D himself isn’t the problem with the Knicks, Mike D coaching a team where the combined IQ (not basketball, but actual IQ) of his entire backcourt is about 6, is the problem, so either fire him and get a coach who will make all these athletic guys play some D or get him a point guard.
Im not gonna say Mike D is a shit coach, because there are only 3 active coaches with rings, and he got just as close as anyone, but he is fucking pointless on this team.
i just hope Nash signs in NY in the summer, because another season of this shit and im going to buy some courtside tickets just to go and kill Spike Lee.
@46 Yooo I might change my name to beezy. That’s fire
At this rate, Lakers might as well trade Bynum for Howard’s superior defense straight up since Kobe obviously doesn’t need Bynum’s offense. Dude’s determined to surpass Kareem for all-time scoring and Bynum is getting in the way of that. And at the rate Kobe’s going, it will take about 5 more years for him to achieve that. By that time, Bynum will probably be retired cause of his creaky knees.
oh, yeah, and if its a straight swap id trade Bynum in a heartbeat… in fact i dont see why it doesn’t happen yet, Magic get the only other center in the NBA even close to Dwights level and Lakers get 2012Shaq. I imagine Drew would probably flourish in Orlando where he would get to be Da Man.