Dwight Howard Thinks Orlando Media Is Trying To Push Him Out

Does anyone think Dwight Howard was watching the games last night? He could’ve been. But we do know was that he was tweeting, and that he was aggravated. This upcoming season will be a major annoyance for both Howard and the Magic. There will be questions and storylines every night about the latest on where the big guy is playing next. Howard has to understand that. He’s the one who seems to be clear on just one thing: no quick resolution is in sight.

The Orlando Sentinel recently put up an app that lets you put Howard in basically any uniform you want. Some of it is funny, like seeing the big guy in a Flint Tropics jersey. But the point is the same.

Dwight’s getting frustrated by all of the rumors, and last night, he tweeted this: Y does it seem like the writers of Orlando sentinel are tryna push me out of Orlando with dumb articles. It’s annoying. Can I enjoy my summer and get ready for next season in Orlando. Pls. Same thing u guys did to Shaq. Smh.

He later further clarified himself: I’m not blaming the media. I’m saying stop with the dumb articles. They don’t make be decision of mine. I jus don’t want Orlando fans to believe them. Cuz they don’t know. I love my city.

Howard has to be ready. This speculation will grow larger, especially now that the Lakers were so rudely dismissed from the playoffs. It won’t go away until a resolution happens. But still, if Howard really believes some of the Orlando media is trying to push him out, that’s not good at all for the Magic.

Is Dwight being treated fairly?

