Dwight Howard Thinks Orlando Media Is Trying To Push Him Out

Does anyone think Dwight Howard was watching the games last night? He could’ve been. But we do know was that he was tweeting, and that he was aggravated. This upcoming season will be a major annoyance for both Howard and the Magic. There will be questions and storylines every night about the latest on where the big guy is playing next. Howard has to understand that. He’s the one who seems to be clear on just one thing: no quick resolution is in sight.
The Orlando Sentinel recently put up an app that lets you put Howard in basically any uniform you want. Some of it is funny, like seeing the big guy in a Flint Tropics jersey. But the point is the same.
Dwight’s getting frustrated by all of the rumors, and last night, he tweeted this: Y does it seem like the writers of Orlando sentinel are tryna push me out of Orlando with dumb articles. It’s annoying. Can I enjoy my summer and get ready for next season in Orlando. Pls. Same thing u guys did to Shaq. Smh.
He later further clarified himself: I’m not blaming the media. I’m saying stop with the dumb articles. They don’t make be decision of mine. I jus don’t want Orlando fans to believe them. Cuz they don’t know. I love my city.
Howard has to be ready. This speculation will grow larger, especially now that the Lakers were so rudely dismissed from the playoffs. It won’t go away until a resolution happens. But still, if Howard really believes some of the Orlando media is trying to push him out, that’s not good at all for the Magic.
Is Dwight being treated fairly?
As Charles once said:
Make ya- Make ya- Make ya Free Throws
we cant say unless we see the articles.
post them for us to read. once we see the tone of the article(s), then we can make judgement on whether they tryna push him out or not.
if they are, then thats just stupid. who would they rather have as their starting center?….Gortat?
…and if they are in the spirit of pushing people out…why doesnt the orlando sentinel writers try to push out stan van gundy? …that dude is a douchebag of a coach
Push harder Sentinel,Im certain Mitch Kupchak is looking to hack into the Sentinel’s database to blatantly ask him to leave. L.A is where you belong Dwight
On a related note, word out of Orlando is that Fran Vazquez – yes, that Fran Vazquez – is “interested more than ever” in coming to America. That is, SIX years after he was drafted.
There’s stuff written on the situation nearly every day.
Here are just a few:
I just went to the aformentioned app and Dwight looks better in a Laker Uni than any other…and i tried to make him look better ina Celtic uni and didn’t workout…I believe this whole build-up will eb anti-climatic…does LA have the space and maneuverability to get Dwight?…or are there going to have to be TOO many outside teams involved to work it out?…if they can’t talk directly, Lakers and Magic then I don’t think it will happen…these 3,4,5 team deals always seem to fall apart…
It’s a classic case of creating controversy to sell their papers.
@ AP:
Damn, that bastard has balls to return after going MIA on us all this time?
Can’t really blame the media though. That’s how they earn. Dwight has to face that, now more than ever, after LA’s demise.
But please Dwight. Fuck that. Stay with the Magic.
i think the best thing for dwight is to move to a West team and get away from everyone trying to build power houses in the East, especially if Miami ends up winning the championship this year. how can dwight truthfully say that he believes the Magic can beat teams like the bulls, celtics, heat, if they cant even contend with the hawks? i predict that once dwight moves to the west his team goes straight to the conference finals on his defense alone.
Hey Dwight, if it bothers you that much, than just stay away from the articles. The media is always gonna write shit that players don’t like.
I saw Bucher on Sportscenter this morning saying, “The only reason we’re talking about this is because (Dwight) brought it up.”
Pure BS. Dwight could stay silent all summer and this would still be a story line, because we’ve come to a point in society/media where it’s more interesting to speculate about the future than focus on the present. It sucks for players, because they can’t just let their contract run out and explore their options — like any sensible person in any other profession might do — they have to commit early or be labeled an attention hog.
Can’t blame Fran for being MIA. He signed a contract and announced he wasn’t coming over way before he was even drafted, if I remember correctly. The idiot GM didn’t do any home work and just selected the guy.
…just like the idiot who selected Rubio?
Panchito: Don’t make the mistake of thinking the East is better than the West. The road to the finals in the West is more difficult.
2011 West -vs- East results: 262-188 in favor of the West. 58.2% of the time in 2011, the West would win their match up against a team from the East.
Also, 9 of the last 12 (75%) NBA champs came from the West.
@JH — With Rose, LeBron, Wade, Bosh, Carmelo, Amar’e, Joe Johnson, Josh Smith, Horford, Rondo, even throw in Wall and Granger, etc., in the East for the next 5-6 years, the road through the East playoffs I think will ultimately be tougher than the West.
Dwight is never treated fairly/adequately… refs not calling fouls against him, refs calling bs fouls on him, teammates not passing him the ball in the post, dunk contest being judged in favor of KryptoNate (40 attempts?), and now the media in his hometown making cracks at him….
Wise one says blow up the roster
obviously i want Dwight in Chicago. I would give up Boozer in a sign and trade, hell even throw Noah and Deng in there.
But i would much rather see Howard stay in Orl, and get a new coach along with Chris Paul or Deron Williams. Sure it would mean my Bulls have no shot at winning a title, but it would be nice to see a guy stay on his original team.
Actually Dwight can go to any team he wants, just as long as its not L.A., Bos, or N.Y. I would probably not watch NBA basketball anymore if that were to happen. Nothing worse in this country than watching the rich get richer.
The only way to get this to stop is him coming out and marketing the Magic to free agents. Become best of friends with D-Will of CP3. Work on a jumpshot. Put up extremely gaudy numbers WHILE TAKING LESS MONEY. You have a shoe deal and endless other endorsements while having ONLY ONE baby mama. Take a pay cut and bring in a better deeper team.
@First & Foremost- i like that idea a lot.
i think dwight is trying to get the idea out there that the media is pushing him out. he already knows he’s leaving and he doesn’t wanna seem like a douche for doing it. blame the media
@ post 15
Austin, did you just throw Granger and Wall??? to make a point about the East being stronger? I’ll come back with Evans and Griffin.
Are you watchin the playoffs? Are you watchin Memphis vs OKC? Even the Hornets and Blazers put a scare in.
Who are the last 2 rookies of the year? How about 7 of the last 10? Ever wonder why there’s no all star snubs in the east, but the west has Aldridge, Ellis, Eric Gordon etc with no invites?
East may be top heavy with the Heat and Bulls(sorry, Celts, u lookin done. Thank Ainge), but top to bottom, the West is better.
Seriously, Indy made the playoffs with 37 wins.
That’s Utah(39 wins), Phoenix(40), Houston(43) and Wariors miss by one(36).
21
Typical Laker fan post HAHAHAHAHA
@ control:
Man where did you get that?
Dude has shown every sign that he WILL indeed sign with the Magic, then he walked away.
From his wiki:
‘VÃ¡zquez originally gave no indication that he would be returning to Europe after he was drafted and had indicated that he would like to join the Magic. ‘
Sources:Wikipedia; Euroleague.net – BARCELONA, Vazquez renew deal