Dwyane Wade and the Heat Figure Out How to Win; Kobe Bryant Proves He’s the Hardest Working Man in the NBA

So how many of y’all want to stand up, cuff your palms around your mouth and scream, “I told you so!” That’s what Charles Barkley is doing right now. After countless late-game fumbles, Miami finally smartened up and gave Dwyane Wade the ball down the stretch last night. Wade then went out and beat the champs from L.A. with a number of key plays in the Heat’s 94-88 win … In the TNT studios during pre-game, Chuck was all over Wade and LeBron James to man up. Wade (20 points) got the message and clearly got the better of Kobe Bryant (24 points) down the stretch. Dwyane had three straight buckets late to push Miami ahead and then later ripped Bryant in an iso situation, leading to a James (19 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists) spike dunk. On the other side, could Bryant have played any worse in crunch time? Yes, he hit a couple of long threes, but he was turning it over, forgetting about his teammates and generally playing like a 2004 Kobe, minus the athleticism. Not cool. And someone needs to explain why Kobe and the Lakers forgot about their big guys again. Andrew Bynum (13 points, 12 rebounds) was finishing everything inside, but got only five shots. And Pau Gasol (20 points) should never, ever get outshined by Chris Bosh (24 points, 9 rebounds) … For Miami, it was clear from the start they were ready, getting themselves second-chance points and creating turnovers. Who would’ve ever thought the Lakers’ largest problem against the Heat would be an inability to grab rebounds? The team that is too big for everyone else couldn’t get it together on the glass against the team that has a group of senior citizens at those spots. The rebounding and turnovers ended up being the difference, especially in the third quarter when the Lakers opened up a six-point lead and looked poised to put the kids to bed. A series of turnovers right around the rim let the Heat hang tight … Before the game, Phil Jackson took a shot at Miami’s style, saying: “Their basketball is very much standing with Xbox games or whatever those games are. Basketball’s not a 1-on-1 game. It’s a team game.” … A tweet from ESPNLA’s Dave McMenamin: “For the second straight year in Miami, Albert Pujols was waiting for Kobe Bryant outside the visitor’s locker room after the game.” After meeting up with baseball’s biggest star, guess what Kobe did? According to the tweets from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Bryant went back out to shoot jumpers, drenched in sweat, in an empty arena for well over an hour after the game. How many guys can you think of that would do that on the road? One of our boys tweeted, “This man is out here working on his game like this. What do you think The Big 3 is doing right now?” … Read more: The Knicks get clocked in Dallas, more on Kemba Walker’s heroics, and Sir Charles is in a war of words with Billy Packer
Dwyane Wade and the Heat Figure Out How to Win; Kobe Bryant Proves He’s the Hardest Working Man in the NBA
Finally a Heat victory. Wade is the Heats closer, no more giving the ball to Lebron at the end of games.
I wouldn’t put it on lebron and wade to close every game though. Kobe played like garbage, throwing the ball away at the end of the game not 1, not 2, but a few times. Gasol has always been soft, just as soft as Bosh. Which is why he wen’t off.
The lakers needa stop tryna draw the foul and finish in the post. There was one sequence where the lakers tried to throw it in the post every time they went downcourt and got stripped everytime.
Trade Lamar Odom, his defense consists of not jumping, and just standing there with his arms up. And this is the same guy who said, “We strive to be the best team.” What B.S.
The Big East tournament is brutal. UConn already played on Tuesday, beat a ranked G’Town team Wednesday than Pitt yesterday, now they play Syracuse and if they win, its a final Saturday against ND or Louisville. March Madness is on.
Heat will be ready come playoff time. Haslem will be back, Miller will be more comfortable with his role and Bibby will bring smart decisions at end of games. Still give a little edge to the Celtics altough Perkins absense will be huge. And dont sleep on the Blazers, its always tough to play at the Rose Garden, and Roy + Gidub +Aldrige its not an easy task
Time for me to give props to the Heat for one day.
Shoutout to Bosh for holding it down in the first half.
Juwan Howard – I guess played well enough. I didn’t bother watching the game just followed the box score.
Props to whoever guarded Kobe from the 2nd quarter on. He started off hot and then went colder than a polar bear’s toenails.
Good win for the Heat over a quality team.
But what I want to know. Did the Lakers cry in the locker room?
“Bibby will bring smart decisions at end of games. ”
ROTFL
Miami went to Wade to close the game instead of giving the ball to Lebron to create plays “for his teammates”. That’s why they won. Lebron needs to find what type of player he should be with that team because most of the time, when his team relies on him to create for his teammates, he ends up taking the shot. Especially late in games. Good call by Spo to avoid that whole situation and give it to the guy you know will attack and put pressure on the D, instead of the guy with the split-personality game. LBJ can do many things but his teammates just don’t know what he’s going to do.
This is something I do not understand. Ever. 5 shots for Bynum, really? What was the team thinking? That guys shoots like 60% or something. To continue Phil’s metaphor: Kobe wanted to play xbox and be the hero but he found himself at the game Victimized II – vintage edition.
LBJ is a small forward of course Wade should have the ball at the end of games. It shouldn’t be up for discussion. And, it shouldn’t take away from the fact that Lebron is the best player on the team.
The Heat were cutting to the basket using all the open space that having two guys like Wade and Lebron affords you. They both had off shooting nights, but their teammates finally decided to aggressively be a part of the game. Bosh, played like an Olympian and played bigger than he has been playing.
This is getting close to the potential that the Heat have. Wade and Lebron shoot bad and they still win by 6.
The Heat won that game on effort. They needed the win. no one shot the ball particularly well, but they outmuscled them inside and crashed the boards. so respect is due, good win.
And the knicks just aint as good as the Mavs. they might lack the big stars but the Mavs match up well with ANY team in the L. if they get Caron back for the playoffs they could go far.
@Jay, i bin saying that about LeBron for years, he might be the best individual since Mike, but his teammates never know if their gonna get froze out or asked to hit a buzzer beater. everyones always said his teammates sucked but its impossible for them to play at a high level when no one has any idea how to play with him.
damn it. Damn it. Damn it….
kudos to the heat. At least they stopped running that 1-4 flat nonesense. On to the next one.
@ kobeee
one of the dysfunctional quirks of the lakers we live with.especially in that type of a low scoring game…smh. It is what it is.
@ F&F
cooler than a polar bears toenails…what you know bout that Outkast lol ?
And where’s sportyj ? Thought he’d be all over this Heat victory.
imma get a lotta heat for this, but this is how i see the Heat should be doin’ stuff…
Wade – main option in the half court
Bosh – 2nd option in the half court (well, until Bron learns to play the post… they would need someone who can score down there)
Bron – facilitator… glue guy… main option on the break… main option when Wade sits down…
i think they could be better off this way for the rest of the season
I havent seen the new look Knicks often. But what I saw was their two main guys just looking to get fouled. Tyson Chandler was getting called for fouls left and right. Anyway I’m liking the Nuggets they are down Afflalo and Gallinari but have a ton of serviceable guys.
wonder where that bieber newz dude at? didn’t he say he was in japan? damn…
Man Kobe knows how to stroke the media so wonderfully. It wasnt his shooting that needed to be worked on. He shouldve had Gasol out there with him and practice PASSING THE BALL TO THE POST!!! But of course the media will spin this as his will to win crap. Instead of what it really is, which is his will to SCORE. Glad to see the real DWade. The guy who i think is the best and most complete player in the NBA. If he can somehow use this game to get the egomaniac LBJ to understand (contrary to the idiot C.Barkleys belief)he is more pippen than Jordan. Wade should remain the man, and LBJ remain option 1b. But the offense should always go thru Bosh in the post. Maybe they will get it together next year.
Kobe started off hot, then was colder than “a hobo wearin no clothes inside of a snow globe when the temperature is below froze” -B.O.B.
Yes, Kobe should pass the ball to take advantage of the more effective strategy at the time. However, he is Kobe Bryant, his shot could start falling at any moment.
”Basketball’s not a 1-on-1 game. It’s a team game.”
Wow. This coming from the guy who has Kobe Shoot All The Balls Bryant on his roster.
Wade played greast towards the end of the game, offensively and defensively. But he fouled Kobe when he had a easy bucket that might of changed the game. The refs decided the outcome of this one.
What Kobe should have done after the game instead of hit the court shooting jumpers is take one of his bigs out there and practice passing into the post. His brutal 5 foot outside the 3 point line jack with just over 20 seconds left was just another bonehead selfish play for a guy who wants to be considered the greatest… if he played within Phil’s system they would never lose these games.
Why does it seems that I was the only one that noticed the GOALTENDING made by Z, that wasn’t called? That would’ve TIED the score, meaning it would be a totally different ballgame?
And to fools who keeps making excuses, that’s not an ‘excuse’. That’s a ‘reason’. Yall could all check the vid of that.
Oh well, at least that game that STILL, if you wanna close the game, you go to a real closer, DWade.
Agree with the kobe part of your post. What will to win crap is bs.
Good win by the heat.
Yup
Yes, guards are closers.
Lebron is not a guard. However, he will be penalized for not being a guard. Yall some fools.
DWade was alright but did everybody miss him dribbling the ball out of bounds with a minute left? How does Bynum and Gasol not get the rock in the 2nd half they were killing the Heat front line.
Heat did pull that one out and much needed but do they need to complain EVERYTIME they go to the rim. Bosh, Wade, Bron all yell to the ref and point to their arms, its like they all went to the Kobe School of Acting.
Wellllll both teams played hard..
It was too much for Kobe to hold back on that Mamba shit.. shouldve been content with that first deep 3 and played playmaker the rest the way.. Cant blame him but he still lets those youngsters get in his head..
Oh well..
It would be us those pricks get the win off of lmao..
But i will say>>>>> They needed it WAYYYY more than we needed it.. If we do meet in the Finals we take that series in 5..
But i imagine it’ll be Boston in 6..
Funny i just read some of the comments..
So Kobe went back out there and worked on his game to STROKE THE MEDIA????
Thats just some goofy haterish shit to say lmao
@ Ian – still hatin on the will to win huh? lol
I don’t remember Kobe sayin anything to the media about his postgame shootaround, it just got out. It’s not the first time that Kobe’s shot around after a game so haters need to breathe. You know Kobe ain’t passin to his teammates when he’s playin DWade and Lebron. That’s a personal issue. REAL Laker fans understand that.
We’ll take the 2 threepeats(cuz I’m callin this one) as a testament to Kobe’s will to win.
Damn! 15 years in and some dudes still doubtin? lol
Ok. Kobe somehow puts up an airball from the baseline and then Big Z “somehow” tosses Ron’s layup off the rim, no goaltendin. And then heads start sayin the Heat “executed”.
They didn’t execute shit. Lakers, mostly #24, gave that game away. Like I said, REAL Laker fans can deal with it.
See them in the Finals….like last season, in LA, with DWade and Bosh watchin on the sidelines in civvies.
@ Lakeshow – You knew it was comin. Only Kobe Bryant would go shoot around after a game and have dudes say he’s “strokin the media” lol
You knew it was comin. Not give the man props cuz he been one of the top players in the world for over a decade and still bustin his ass like a 2nd round rookie tryin to make the squad, nope.
He ‘strokin the media’ so thy’ll talk about his will to win.
If you been watchin kobe Bryant ball for a single game, you’d know he didn’t need a post-game shootaround to verify his will to win.
Haters find all kinda ways to hate lol
The Miami Heat crap me up. They wanna play all hard against the Lakers, but when it comes to other Elite Teams, they play like Sh**.
They can’t beat the Bulls
Got their A**** whopped against the Spurs by 30.
Loss to a less talented Knicks team twice
Can’t beat the Mavs
Loss to the Celtics twice
Loss to the Portland Trailblazers
But then you guys wanna get all up for the Lakers. It’s just super funny. Now all of a sudden Mike Miller is just a flawless 3 point shooter when he couldn’t make Sh** against any of these other teams. Chis Bosh Looked like Sh** and Lebron played like Sh** in majority of those other games against elite teams.
Miami, that is exactly why your weak a**** won’t even get past the first round. Because you guys are so focused on trying to be better than the Lakers (Which you’re not), That you won’t even make it to the second round come playoff time.
F*** Miami Heat.
I can’t stand these guys, most of the players on the team are just like the fans, BANDWAGON JUMPERS with no chemistry. The only one i have half the respect for is D-Wade. But Lebron, you will never be what Kobe already is.
Congratulations on winning your championship last night Miami. Because that’s the closest you will come to smelling one. Bi*****
Go LAKERS!!!!!!!! Can’t wait to see you holding up 6 fingers this June Kobe.
The end of that game pissed you off too huh??? Some funny ass no calls.. i dont even like acknowledge the refs nowadays but as i said.. THEY NEEDED IT WAY MORE THAN WE DID..
The NBA/MEDIA needed them to win WAY MOORREEE than we did and we still almost took it..
But no they right Kobe clearly strokin the media so he can still win that MVP trophy.. wait a minute
Well hes strokin the media so hes still in the headlines.. wait a minute
Ok he must be strokin the media cuz he wants people to know he works so hard.. wait a minute
Lol i doubt dude gives 2 shits about any of those so id say he (OH SHIT) ACTUALLY was out there working on his game! thats just mad crazy to fathom.. a professional who slipped up actually workin on his craft.. craziness..
@LakeShow84 — How are you gonna say L.A. will win in five when they haven’t proven they can beat Miami once?
@ chicagorilla #16: well said sir. very good points and i agree 100%
lol @ F& F “cooler than a polar bear’s toenails”
“oh hell, there he go again….talkin that shit, bend, corners like i was a curve, I struck a nerve
And now you bout to see this Southern playa serve……”
What you know bout that Kast boy…..
@AB #31…….should that even be an arguement.
I mean, do you really think there is a chance for MIA to come out of the Ease anyway?
*shrugs* j/s
I don’t know if Kobe’s post-game practice was a planned media ploy or not, but you have to admit it successfully took focus off the fact that his team is 0-2 against Miami. I just looked at Yahoo’s NBA page and the top story is Kobe with the headline “Message Sent.” After his team lost.
@ AB
Because i watched Orlando bomb on us in 2009 (actually beat us SOUNDLY) and still get mopped up in the Finals..
Because if we did meet in the Finals we would ALL be engaged and the game plan would be followed by ALL parties..
Because i doubt Phil Jackson would be outcoached by Spoelstra when it mattered the most..
Because the games are slowed down in playoffs/Finals and transition teams take early naps..
Should i keep going??????????????????????????
@LakeShow84 — “The NBA/MEDIA needed them to win WAY MOORREEE than we did and we still almost took it.”
C’MON SON. Get outta here with that. First of all, the media is happy so long as the Heat are doing anything noteworthy, whether it’s s 6-game losing streak or a win over the Lakers. The media didn’t care whether Miami won last night or not, and actually it would have been more headline-worthy if they had stretched the losing streak to six and LeBron/Wade had to bow to Kobe.
Second, you sound like Tommy Heinsohn, talking like the NBA would actually have a conspiracy AGAINST one of its marquee teams. The way L.A. fans were talking during Miami’s losing streak, this game shouldn’t have even been close anyway, right?
Face the facts: The Lakers aren’t that much better (maybe not better at all) than the Heat. None of the elite teams in the League this year are that much better than the next. Miami has a good chance to win the title, just like San Antonio, just like Boston, just like L.A., just like Chicago, just like Dallas. It’s OK that nobody is dominant.
LMAO
Well call me crazy
But i seen a goaltending, 2 fouls and a supposed out of bounds call (Claw saw that actually lol)
SO YEAH id say something else was at play but who really cares??? if you say officiating in the NBA and NCAA aint murky i got some magic beans for you kid.. we all used to but that dont mean it dont rear its ugly head sometimes..
And i think your Lebron love is clouding your eyes from the fact your NEW (ALL OF A SUDDEN) TEAM is 0-3 against Boston.. in all your excitement you seem to have forgotten the whole CONFERENCE thing.. oh and how they do against Chicago??? oh snap
So good luck if YOUR NEW TEAM somehow makes it id be juiced for that series..
but if u mean to tell me the Lakers in the regular season is the same team as the Lakers in the playoffs then shit.. i guess some more beans for you kid :)
And we better if we play right.. They cant see our frontline..
But like i said the playoffs are a different story..
I doubt a healthy AB grabs 1 rebound in the first half.. count it ONE in the playoffs..
Odom/Gasol SMASH the boards in the playoffs
Artest plays CONSISTENT NASTY defense in the playoffs..
And that KB guy?? the best player on the planet?? he happens to up his game a bit..
So once again.. run along with the regular season highlight.. i GUARANTEE that will the highlight of the Heats season.. GUARANTEE.. but be happy you guys swept the 3time champs..
Whoa, Whoa, Whoa. Basketball is about matchups. Before Wallace was shipped to Portland the Bobcats had LA’s number. For some reason LA couldn’t handle S-Jax and Wallace at the 2-3. Seriously, who else do the bobcats have that would pose a problem for the Lakers. Their bench isn’t that deep and their starting center goes by the name of Kwame Brown.
The Heat are a more talented version of the Bobcats. During the Bobcats rule over the Lakers, they had trouble beating every other team in the league. It just so happens that the Heat have trouble beating other teams that matter also. Matchups!
Stay out of this F&F!!!!
Forget that my Heat won. I just wish that Lebron and Wade would quit trying to be party animals and see what Kobe was trying to show them. If you want to beat the Celtics! Work on your game, not party all the time. Dude is clearly the hardest working player in the NBA along with Ray Allen in my opionion. Kobe might try to hard sometimes but my respect level just keeps going up for dude becuase he knows what it takes to win. Big game from everybody especially Bosh. If Bosh plays like that in the post. I like our chances even better against the Celtics because egos are finally being set aside. Wade>Lebron
@LakeShow84 — I didn’t even say anything about Miami being better (or not) than Boston or Chicago. All I said was that L.A. hasn’t proven it can beat Miami, which is true.
Yeah, reffing can be put up to question on every level, but any player/coach will tell you that if you don’t want the refs to become a factor, don’t put yourself in position to where one or two calls can swing the game.
And obviously you’re not fully convinced Miami is out of it in the East, because you’re the one who said, “If we meet them in the Finals.” But don’t forget, the Lakers would have to get through a pretty tough road themselves.
What it sounds like is you’re fully convinced L.A. can just flip a switch come June and that none of these regular season results matter — or just the regular season games that you lose don’t matter — but again, every player/coach will tell you it’s not like that.
Lmao but i always wondered if Wallace was the Xfactor for that.. they had our number before S-Jax too..
Better not be tho cuz now he in our conference..
But like i said as far as matchups go they cant see our biggest strength..
Sorry but from the footage I saw, all Kobe was doing was throwing up some lazy jumpers with some guy rebounding for him. Fools acting like KB was running suicides and inventing new post-up moves with a tire strapped to his waist. Totally a media ploy to get everybody saying “Kobe is such a hard worker!”
You can’t just push me aside in a bball discussion. Before S-Jax was Jason Richardson. At that time he was of the same caliber.
“But like I said as far as matchups go they can’t see out biggest strength” Neither can Kobe at times.
@LakeShow84 — Why do you keep saying Miami can’t see your front line when they’ve outplayed your front line twice already? Last night the Lakers got outrebounded 46-37 and Bosh had 24 points and 9 boards. On Christmas you got ourebounded 44-43 and Bosh had 24-13. They’ve been seeing your front line every time.
I agree that the Lakers are a better team and that the Heat are unlikely to make it to the finals.
But LakeShow… sometimes your comments strike so far from the truth that I don’t know what to say. I definitely see why you’d have confidence in winning another championship this year. You Lakers fans should have accepted by now that Kobe is definitely NOT the best player on the planet. If he was, this Laker team would hardly ever lose a game. And Kobe steps his game up in the playoffs?! His tunnel vision gets WORSE (hard to imagine, I know) but is constantly bailed out by the best frontcourt in the league.
Does anyone want to tell me how the player with the “highest basketball IQ in the league” still plays like a clueless moron at the end of games? Those shots were so predictable, poorly selected, and completely took away the advantage the Lakers have over every team in the league.
The reason I don’t see the Heat winning this year is because it’s really important to be able to defend the paint–especially in the playoffs. That’s a pretty big handicap to overcome.
All of yall Kobe haters should be on basketball wives the way yall B!TCH
@ AB
Honestly coaches and players dont WANT a team to BE ABLE to flip a switch because it doesnt show good work ethic, determination, etc, etc..
But unfortunately WE CAN flip the switch.. we’ve done it each the past 2 years.. lost 7 of 11 headin into the playoffs last year.. had a 7 game series against Houston sans Yao the year before..
And each of those 2 years we won it all..
So your saying since we all know the officiating can go south sometimes teams shouldnt let the game be that close eh?? Well shit aint you ahead of the game!! send the memo!! lol
And i dont count them in or out.. Ive seen how they handled Boston and Chicago with shit to PROVE as a first year powerhouse.. we established so our main thing in the regular season is working on execution and defense.. Miami needs to prove themselves among the elite.. BIG DIFFERENCE..
Either way.. we will take any and all comers come May/June.. switch or not..
AB
You know Odom actually plays in the playoffs.. Gasol actually plays a BIT tougher and Bynum been coming along PERIOD.. Shit Bynum beasted last night just started off slow..
I will say our main problem is Bosh works over Gasol but even still ive noticed our height advantage turns teams into midgets in the money rounds..
and dont think Phil hasnt noticed Bosh playing a big role in those 2 wins..
Like i said everything from coaching to effort to strategy changes for us when the big games start.. if u think im blowing smoke u just waiting to hear we elminated..