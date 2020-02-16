Dunks Out: An Investigation Into The Dwyane Wade Dunk Contest Judging Controversy

The 2020 NBA Dunk Contest was an instant classic, with Derrick Jones Jr. and Aaron Gordon going dunk for dunk and needed extra time to decide a champion. Jones was named the winner after his final dunk, a windmill from just inside the free throw line, received a 48 and Aaron Gordon’s dunk over Tacko Fall received just a 47.

Much like his loss to Zach LaVine in 2016, there were many that felt Gordon was robbed, but this time, there is a maybe legitimate judging controversy that played a role in his victory. You see, noted Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was among the five judges for the dunk contest and was one of the three judges to give Gordon’s second dunk a nine. This may have been nothing, but they way things went down seem, well, a bit fishy.

For one, fellow judge Common insinuated afterwards that there was something of an agreement on the panel that they would give Gordon a 48 as well, but someone messed it up.

Just spoke to dunk contest judge @common who tells @ESPN, “We thought it was going to be tied. We were like, ‘This is a tie’ …But somebody didn’t do it right. I don’t know who it is.” 👀👀👀 — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 16, 2020

Candace Parker would later confirm this plan to Shelburne, although he wouldn’t reveal exactly who messed it up so as not to throw anyone under the bus.

Dunk contest judge ⁦@Candace_Parker⁩ just posted this on IG. She confirmed ⁦@common⁩ account of the judges’ intending for it to be a tie (and go to judge’s choice) to ESPN pic.twitter.com/RHqFekEYhu — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 16, 2020

Dunk contest judge @Candace_Parker —who gave Aaron Gordon a 10—tells ESPN, “I ain’t throwing anyone under the bus …. buttttt check the score card.” — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 16, 2020

Chadwick Boseman and Scottie Pippen were the other two judges that gave Gordon a nine, and the video below shows the moment the scores were revealed. Before they appeared on the screen, Wade was removing his headset and preparing to walk off set. You can also see — as captured in the screenshot after the video — that Common and Scottie Pippen appear stunned and are staring at Wade.

The crowd's reaction when they found out AG lost. pic.twitter.com/cIJGHNhZhj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 16, 2020

lmao cannot stop laughing at Scottie and Common looking at DWade when the scoring went live: pic.twitter.com/UJbmN9JRki — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) February 16, 2020

Even Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to mouth “This is rigged” as the camera cuts away from him. Funny enough, it was rigged, but rigged to continue the contest and someone chose to end it right then and there.