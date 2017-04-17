Father Time is undefeated. This saying gets uttered whenever an aging athlete does something that makes them look old, so as you can guess, we’re about to get a laugh at an older athlete’s expense.

Today, the older athlete is Dwyane Wade, whose Chicago Bulls kicked off their postseason with a trip to Boston on Sunday. Wade had the opportunity to throw down in the second quarter. It was a vintage Wade sequence – he timed a pass perfectly, jumped the passing lane, and got the chance to dunk in transition.

Instead, Wade got stuffed by the rim. Even worse, he got the front of the rim, which made for one embarrassing highlight … er, one embarrassing lowlight.