Even Gabrielle Union Laughed At Dwyane Wade’s Failed Dunk Attempt

#NBA Playoffs #NBA Playoffs 2017 #Dwyane Wade #Chicago Bulls
Associate Editor
04.16.17

Father Time is undefeated. This saying gets uttered whenever an aging athlete does something that makes them look old, so as you can guess, we’re about to get a laugh at an older athlete’s expense.

Today, the older athlete is Dwyane Wade, whose Chicago Bulls kicked off their postseason with a trip to Boston on Sunday. Wade had the opportunity to throw down in the second quarter. It was a vintage Wade sequence – he timed a pass perfectly, jumped the passing lane, and got the chance to dunk in transition.

Instead, Wade got stuffed by the rim. Even worse, he got the front of the rim, which made for one embarrassing highlight … er, one embarrassing lowlight.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#NBA Playoffs 2017#Dwyane Wade#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDWYANE WADEGABRIELLE UNIONNBA PlayoffsNBA Playoffs 2017

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP