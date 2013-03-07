Dwyane Wade: From Star To Sidekick & How He Made It Work

What Dwyane Wade is doing on the basketball court this season, and more specifically, recently, has been nothing short of incredible. No, he’s not setting records for scoring, assisting or rebounding. In fact, he doesn’t lead the league in any major (or minor) statistical category and is averaging just 21.7 points per game, his lowest output in his career (save for his rookie season). What he has done, however, is given up a significant part of his game for the benefit of his team. Try to find me one superstar in NBA history who, in his prime, stepped aside for another simply because it was what’s best for his team. In the words of Katt Williams, “don’t worry, I’ll wait.”

You can’t come up with one. I can’t either, and there’s a reason for that. It’s unprecedented. There has never been a NBA star, on the level of Wade, who openly welcomed, and well, pined for a rival superstar to come take over his star role on his team, and then did so well in his new role as sidekick. It’s never happened.

We see countless careers end early because they can’t play a role other than “star.” Stephon Marbury and Steve Francis come to mind. Not that I believe that would have been the case with Wade (an early NBA exit), but it further proves my point of just how hard it is to do. These players are constantly told by their peers, by coaches, by scouts and by their loved ones that they’re the best. They’ve been hearing it since junior high, and it’s not easy to give that up. When you’re a star on the level that Wade is, you’re not supposed to take a backseat to anyone. It’s not even supposed to be in your DNA.

[Video: LeBron James Hits A Game-Winner To Beat Orlando & Continue Miami’s Winning Streak]

We’ve seen countless scorers and playmakers who never won NBA championships as their respective team’s stars, scorers and go-to guys (think Dominique Wilkins, George Gervin or Allen Iverson). Dwyane Wade did win one, albeit with a nearly deceased Shaquille O’Neal. But he did. And to have the smarts, and the wherewithal to realize that he’s not getting another Shaq, that he needs help to win in the league; to make his job easier, to extend his career… that he can’t do it alone and then go out and recruit the best player in the world in LeBron James, knowing he’s going to have to step aside as “the man” takes a lot of pride-swallowing and ego-squandering. That’s not easy, and honestly, it’s what the game is all about. The key to basketball is bringing as much to the table as possible while taking as little off as possible. The key to winning is doing whatever is best for the team. If that means taking fewer shots and asserting yourself more on defense, then you do it.

We saw “past their prime” guys allow others to take the reigns (think Kareem and Magic), and we certainly saw guys toward the end of their careers chase rings elsewhere, while playing a significantly lesser role for their new team (Karl Malone, Gary Payton, Payton again). We have never seen a player do it in the fashion Dwyane Wade has. We’re quick to forget that D-Wade lead the league in scoring in 2008-09 (his second-to-last season without James and Bosh), averaging a career-best 30.2 points per game. We forget, especially with the eruption of LBJ as a player, that serious arguments were made that Wade was the NBA’s best player. And regardless of what we forget, Wade remembers. Wade remembers having to erupt (46-5-5, 5-7 from deep) in Game 4 of the 2010 Playoffs for his team to avoid being swept by Boston in the first round. He remembers Quentin Richardson, Michael Beasley, Carlos Arroyo and Jermaine O’Neal making up the rest of that Miami team’s starting five in that game. He also remembered what it was like to win a ring.

Hit page 2 to see a breakdown of Wade’s numbers during Miami’s incredible win streak…