Dwyane Wade Gives The Real Reason Why Miami Didn’t Win It All

Did the Heat lose in the Finals last year because LeBron played like he was scared? Did they lose because J.J. Barea went off? Did they lose because Dirk did everything outside of morphing into Larry Bird to stop them? Dwyane Wade doesn’t believe any of that was the real reason they lost. The Heat lost because of misplaced emotion. Wade and his teammates wanted to win to spite people because so much of the public actively hated them. Public Enemy No. 1. Even Ice Cube in his heyday never felt this hated. And yet Wade told Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on his radio show that the team was wrongly fueled by hate, and didn’t win the championship because of that. Do you buy it? Teams have long had different or even unusual motives for winning championships. But we aren’t sure if we’ve ever heard of a squad who wanted to win just so they could rub it into the faces of every fan across the country. Some guys play really well when they’re angry. Others don’t. Wade is basically saying they can’t be those guys, that Miami needs to have fun in order to play their best. That comes from their best player – LeBron – who needs to be feeling free and excited. Otherwise, as we’ve seen in the last few postseasons, he seems to shrivel up at the big moment … Chauncey Billups says he’s willing to sacrifice his whole salary this year – around $14 million – to get a good deal for the players. At first, you read that and it sounds great. Then you realize what he means is that he’s not worried about sitting out the whole year. He’ll do it. But he did leave some hope, saying he doesn’t believe the majority of the players will be willing to give up a whole year and sit out a season … Steve Nash continued his own running dialogue of the lockout yesterday as well, saying the whole situation is “a big mess” and that he doesn’t blame the fans at all for being heated. The lockout has played out through selfish reasons on both sides. The only real part that frustrates us is that every day we hear stuff like this, and every day the outlook looks better. We find some hope in the players. But inevitably something pulls us down. It’s a never-ending cycle. Lockout talks will continue this weekend with what is expected to be a huge turnout on Saturday … Since we’ve gone basically all summer without any trade rumors (how weird does that feel?), here’s one that Marc Stein reported: sources are saying that the Texas Legends will acquire the No. 2 pick in the D-League draft for the rights to Justin Dentmon. That’s not quite Carmelo-to-NYC … To get back to basketball, Arron Afflalo had a great talk recently with SI.com. Afflalo is a rare player in that he knows his place in the league, and everything he does, everything he works on, is built to make himself the best possible player in that role. He approaches the game like he knows he’ll probably never be an All-Star, and because of that, he looks like he could be the missing piece for a few teams. In the interview, the possibility of going to Chicago came up. Afflalo admits his agent has already talked to him about the Bulls. While we still believe the Bulls need one more perimeter player who can create his own shot, Afflalo would fit in really well there. He also talked about the Carmelo trade, stopping short of saying it helped the team but rather that everything for him changed. He had the ball more. He was attacking more and expanding his game. Looking back on the trade now, who do you think won? Was it the team that got the depth (Denver) or the one who got the star (New York)? … Oliver Miller â€“ that really overweight dude who used to play for the Suns â€“ pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and carrying a handgun. The story goes that Miller hit his girlfriend’s brother repeatedly in the head with the gun after an argument. For once in his career, the center tried to play the tough guy … And Dwight Howard‘s celebrity game in Orlando is officially a go next Sunday (Nov. 13) at UCF. The game starts at 7 p.m., doors open an hour earlier. The “D12 All Star Charity Game” has already confirmed these players: Howard, Brandon Bass, Carlos Arroyo, Chris Duhon, Daniel Orton, DeShawn Stevenson, Drew Gooden, Earl Clark, Gilbert Arenas, Jason Richardson, Jameer Nelson, Matt Barnes, Mike Miller, Penny Hardaway, Quentin Richardson, Ryan Anderson, Rashard Lewis, Steve Francis (!), Trevor Ariza and Vince Carter … We’re out like trade rumors.
Dwight’s Charity Game is basically a Magic roster reunion.
Someone needs to tap Derrick Rose on the shoulder and tell him to play in Dwights Charity game. Derrick….i know you don’t like these kinda games, but this is a chance to let people see you playing next to Dwight. Hell let Dwight see what its like to play next to you. As my man in Above the Rim would say
“Bombers. Bombers. Bombers, Championship! All you gotta do is get me the ball coach”
If Aaron Afflalo comes to Chicago i think i would be one of the happiest Bulls fans there is. Seriously, that dude is severely underrated and playing for Thibs and a winning team in Chicago would finally get him some pub as the games best perimeter defender.
Also don’t sleep on his offense. Kid has a nice handle and a deadly jumper. His turn around isn’t bad either and he has decent moves. Put him next to Rose and he could easily put up 15ppg and (more importantly) be first team all-defense
dues has to be paid that’s why Miami lost.
this chick is tatted up. type sexy too.
[cdn.rtny.uproxx.com]
randomness…i remember telling a friend that one day, between stephen curry and tyreke evans, steph would emerge as the better overall player. i made this claim during the time it was clear evans would run away with the rookie of the year award, around the last month of his first regular season. being a good shooter goes a long way. i could get into the specifics of why i admire curry’s game more than tyreke’s, but i’m lazy right now.
HD MiX: Stephen Curry
[www.youtube.com]
Chicago NEEDS Afflalo. He’ll d up better than anybody on that roster, put up 12-15 and most importantly, won’t disrupt that team chemistry. New Orleans needs to throw money at him too. Dude could help a lotta teams.
Lol @ DWade.
My man, listen. You lost the Finals cuz
1) your ‘best player’ scored a total of 11 4th quarter points in 4 games
2) Chalmers actually meanmugged your ‘best player’ when he came on to sub him off
3) Your ‘best player’ was bein guarded by 38 yr old JKidd
in the post and didn’t even try to score
We can do this all day, but somebody needs to remind Flash about the 4th quarters when he was whippin the ball back at LBJ, screamin on him to do something, anything….it’s on tape, bruh. Everybody saw it. Everybody knows why the Heat lost.
Shoot, the greatest players of my lifetime all get juiced when they being hated on: Reggie, Shaq, Hakeem, Kobe, Mike, Magic, Larry, Isiah. Shit, I’ll drop it down a tier: Jet Terry, Nick van Exel, Chuck Person, Monta Ellis…I’ve never seen a team “havin fun” and winnin a chip. It’s a grind; you gotta work; play thru pain; step up your game; focus…and these fools wanna have fun???
Where is sporty J to defend this?
k dizzle…all your points don’t disprove what they were MOTIVATED by.
and it’s actually been kobe who’s been the greatest of this generation. kobe’s skill at his prime is unknown territory for lebron james. he is an incredible athlete, but too many times for too long people have been confusing it for skill. kobe’s peak is deadly. lebron is still finding himself.
Name me one player on that D12 All Star Charity Game who is really an all star. I am not talking about someone who “was” or “almost” an all star. The words “all star” should never be used loosely even in charity or pickup games.
Speaking of pick up games. Remember when a team composed mainly of NBA superstars went to Manila a couple of months back? Well, latest news from there is that JaVale McGee is almost certain to agree to become a naturalized Filipino citizen and play for the Philippine basketball team. Apparently, the Philippines is targeting to qualify for the World Championships in 2014.
I know this is not about basketball but the best news of the day is that Floyd Mayweather has finally decided to get in the ring with Manny Pacquiao, that is if his adviser Leonard Ellerbe is to be believed. Date has been set for May 5 with MGM Grand as the venue.
If it really happens, I am betting on a Pacquiao win by knock out in the fifth round.
i love bieber newz out of no where the conversation turns to kobe bryant.
@Alf
If thats true great. I’m tired of this Manny Pac-man bs.
If Floyd loses to Pacquiao I will eat my Chihuahuas shit live on web cam, throw it up, fry it in the deep fryer, and eat it again. Anybody who truely knows boxing can see that it’s a joke to think that Pacquio will beat Floyd hands down. Pac-man has a chance, don’t get me wrong he’s no scrub, but Floyd could go down as the greatest boxer of all time pound for pound or at least top 5. And don’t give me that crap about me being a fan, I personally HATE MAYWEATHERS persona. When I watch his 24/7 I’m watching to see his training methods and would prefer he kept his f^cking mouth shut. With that said, Money May is going to beat the sh!t out of Pac-man. And when he does, half of the DIME posters will be eating crow along with Lebron, Wade, Bosh and Sporty J.
@Chicagogorilla
here’s more inside on the “planned” fight, just more drama:
[espn.go.com]
and the news about players planning the decertification of the union makes ma sick.i’m a diehard fan and I will watch NBA again, even if the lockout goes for more than 1 season but I’m getting really pissed at the players and owners. I hope this is just a way to make a deal possible this weekend and apply more pressure on the owners but I doubt the owners give a damn. I’m tired of reading the same shit every day about how the players “just want to play” and then they say “but we want a fair deal”. Thats BS, they are as greedy as the owners,fuck them all. Shit I really need some NBA action.
” But we aren’t sure if we’ve ever heard of a squad who wanted to win just so they could rub it into the faces of every fan across the country.”
After this, those who were passive about Heat will start to dislike them at best
I could have swore the Heat were the most humble team in the league. I would have never figured they just wanted to spite people by winning. Not like they foretold to everyone that they’d win or anything. From top to bottom, Lebron to House, they all seem like low-key players that wouldn’t dare boast about beating opponents. I must be out of the loop, doesn’t ‘Team Dillinger’ refer to a Pope Dillengre in the Middle Ages? They came off more as the little red riding hood than the Big Bad Wolf. Isn’t their team motto ‘You win some, you lose some’?
@ K Dizzle… I ain’t super religious but… AMEN!!! I felt like waving my hand in the air while reading your post like I got caught with the holy ghost. Great post.
You can tell the loss is eating Wade up inside. If they win next year, or the next year, or ever, it will be because of Wade. U know you’re in trouble when ‘the best player in the world’ is a lesser player than Chris Bosh. People forget Bosh was out there playing his butt off. I give that woman credit… James, not so much.
BTW, the Pac/Mayweather rumours are BS. I don’t buy it. I believe it’s Mayweather’s way to make Pacman look like the guy who doesn’t want the fight. Firstly, Mayweather is saying that he wants USADA testing. Pac can’t do that because he’s got duties in the Philippines. They do different testing out there. He can’t just fly out to the US for some random testing. The guy is a congressman! He’s got obligations to fulfill. And the two sides haven’t even got together to discuss terms. Lol. Mayweather is an ass. Just before Pacman’s fight, dude makes this huge announcement without a phonecall to Pacs reps. He’s trying to distract Pacquaio. He’s playing mindgames. So classy.
@KDizzle
I completely agree. Lebron was pitiful in the Finals, never going to the free throw line more than twice a game (that’s 4 attempts) and, after Game 1, committing around 5 turnovers a game.
Considering Miami lost the second game by two points (95-93), and lost the 4th game by three points (86-83, getting only 8 points from James), it sure looks to me like the Heat should have swept the series rather than lose in 6 games.
wow..penny is playing in dhoward’s game? as per wade..interesting take by wade..not sure i buy it…win to spite? i highly question that..maybe points during the season but once one gets so close i find it hard to believe to be honest and i like wade!
lmao JAY u thnk congressman in philippines do anything? Funny how a non educated boxer can become a congressman kudos philippines thats why your country will rot. See to believe it country is hella corrupted.
[www.youtube.com]
ugliest free throw form of all time
“Funny how a non educated boxer can become a congressman kudos philippines thats why your country will rot.”
The Governator
Jesse “The Body”
George frikkin Bush Jr. <— dude is a pylon.
Every country is corrupted, smart ass. Grow up.
You seem to know what Pacquiao does as a congressman. Enlighten us. Tell us something differently than what Freddy Roach has said. Roach tells us that Pacquiao cares too much for his country and is working to improve it. Roach also says that Pacquiao has been distracted by his congress duties and isn't in the same condition he was in earlier fights. On top of that, Pacquiao is involved in other things, not just boxing and being a congressman. Tell us what's really good, YC. I'd love to hear what he does for real… bcuz Roach is oblivious to what his fighter is up to. You seem to know though.
And you say "your country" like i'm from there. You don't know me bruh.
guys…regardless of how the heat performed, how do you know it wasn’t due to how they were motivated? if lebron scored 5 points in an entire game, that won’t change what motivated him. wade said they were motivated by rhe wrong reasons. that is probably the reason they performed in the ways you point out. your points do not disprove whether or not they played to spite people.
^ beiber is right.
If you are passionate about something it doesn’t matter what motivated you. The reason he claims they lost is the same motivation they used all year. What made it different? Oh yeah, it was Finals and James choked. Simple and plain.
If you want to win in order to spite someone, you have to be a pretty angry person. I speak from experience. And people are going to HATE you, probably even more than they did last year. Or come out of the trees at a park in Las Vegas to try to beat the crap out of you. Literally dudes coming out of trees. But that’s a story for another time.
JAY – After you referred to Bosh as a woman all I could think about was Chappelle saying “That is a woman I do not want to fight. Her underwear has dickholes in em.”
Chi – Oh man, I really hope Mayweather loses. I want to see you do all of that stuff. I think the problem most people have, or at least I have, with Mayweather and some fighters in general, is that he won’t fight the one guy that people say is better than him. Mayweather is a dick, and I am not a fan of his at all, but he can box. Pacman is cool, even though his political beliefs are what they are. There is no doubt that if Mayweather wins he is the best boxer on the planet. None. But he has to fight Manny because the only other guy people say is better than him is Manny. And it’s not like boxing weight classes are really that much different. In the UFC people think that Anderson Silva and GSP are the 2 best fighters. GSP fights at 170, Silva at 185. Fifteen pounds is a pretty big difference, but GSP cuts from around 195 to get to 170. He could fight Silva if he wanted, but he doesn’t want to. So it goes unsettled. Silva fought some guys at 205. BJ Penn is a 155 lb guy, but he fought the ex UFC 205 pound champ at 205. You have to respect the fact that he will fight whoever at whatever weight. I think Mayweather will win, he’s too damn quick, but I want Pacman to win. And really, that is the only fight in boxing that anyone wants to see.
@JAY – very welll said (RE: Pacman)
@YC – you spittin’ some venom right there son… best to back that up first
DANG people shitting on Sporty Js name today…
Why don’t people just boycott all other boxing fights? Have the lowest PPV viewers. They are still getting decent paydays avoiding each other. Everyone tunes in just to see IF mayweather will lose. Everyone else watches Manny to hype in up as the next best thing since sliced bread… with the crusts cut off… slightly toasted… cut in little triangles… with a little bit of butter… maybe some jelly… then microwaved for a couple seconds….
New movement: Don’t Occupy PPV. Have the only fight that will bring in money be the superfight that is 2 years overdue and running.
@Big I I’m gonna need you to tell the “people jumping outta trees” story now that you mentioned it
“Her underwear has dickholes in em.”
LMAO! Best Chappelle line ever.
@don_mega
Thanks. That boy was saying some hollow shit. I have no problem with people disagreeing with me, or even calling me out directly… but you gotta be grown about it and tell me why. Children are funny like that. Just saying thing with nothing to back it up.
Re: Pac/Mayweather…. I don’t give a flying fuck who wins. Pac seems like a cool dude, Money seems like a dick… but i don’t care about their personalities once they’re in the ring. When they step between those ropes everyone expects the biggest fight of the decade, maybe of this millenia. That’s all I care about…. watching THE fight. They just gotta make it happen, and Money is being a clown for announcing a fight like it was already set up, then the other side says “this dude didn’t even call us.”
That’s like the owners saying, “We got a deal! Lockout is over….” Then they have another 12 hrs of negotiations. Complete dickhead.
Another thing… you guys ever notice that alf posts some shit in here and then bounces? And often times, the topic he posts becomes the topic of the forum. Maybe his “100 reasons why Dime should hire alf” list worked. That boy is on payroll. Lol.
And Cosign Sweeney…. you can’t show a child a bowl of ice cream and not give it to them. You gotta tell that story, Big I.
Sweeney and JAY – OK, here goes. So back in 94, there was a big ass earthquake in Northridge, CA. Well a buddy of mine split for Vegas after that. We used to go all over the place out here with our group and run. Venice, Newport Beach, UCLA, break into junior high gyms at midnight and play 3 on 3 until 4 am. Well he heads out to Vegas and we started playing in tournaments out there since it’s a reasonable drive and we had all turned 21. Well I wasn’t 21 yet, but whatever. Anyway, he tells us he found this park where people could play. So we head over there. Now we are a goofy looking bunch and there were 7 of us for a tournament ranging from 6’7″, 140 soaking wet to 6’3, 215. We had a couple white guys, a couple of Jewish guys, an Indian (who would drop 40 on anyone who moved), and a “black” guy who is a dead ringer for Lionel Richie. So we are playing at this park, and it’s hood. Guys doing community service watching and we are literally the only non black guys there. So I am bs-ing with a couple of guys, yeah, I’m from Hawaii, no I don’t know why I moved to Cali etc… So we start playing and we win a couple and this dude starts getting mad. Then this exchange happens:
Local guy (after hitting a basket) : Corn fed white boys from Iowa. This is my house!!!
My buddy (after dropping a 3 on his head) : You’ve just been evicted!!
I thought it was the corniest line ever and I fell out. I was dying. So the guy gets mad and we start banging. Blah blah blah, words are exchanged. He flips out. What did you say?!?! I told him he heard damn well what I said. Then he’s says “Let’s go white boy”, I say “I am standing right here ni**a!” I wasn’t very good at the fight smack talk, if you want to fight me, just ask. In hindsight, maybe the N word was a bad choice. Well I start to look around and suddenly I see about 9 dudes walking up, then another 9 or so started JUMPING OUT OF THE TREES around the court. Out of the fucking trees!!! My thought process was, WTF?!?! I am getting the shit kicked out of me bad. Well right before we reach each other, my Lionel Richie looking buddy, who was a military guy, but maybe 175, steps in between us. The guy says “Get out of here kid” and my buddy flips out. You know the white guy voice that the black comedians do? That’s what he talks like, side note, the dude pulled unbelievable tail, but whatever. Anyway, so the guy says “Get out of here kid” and my buddy turns around right in his face and starts going “Who are you calling kid? Are you calling me a kid? A kid?!?! Before you fight him, you’d better explain why you think you can call me a kid.” So the guy who I am about to fight and then get jumped by his friends looks at me like what is this guy doing? And I was giving him a look like I don’t even know what the hell is going on! So now me and the guy I want to fight are trying to cool my buddy down together.
Well cooler heads prevail, thankfully, because I was gonna get jumped bad, and we shake hands and get the game started again. The guys who came on the court climbed back into the trees! I am not kidding. They climbed back into the trees next to the court!! Most bizarre thing ever and I never played at that park again.
Hey I agree with you guys about Money May being a d!ckhead. I think he does it on purpose. He believes hate will sell more than love. sorta like Ali did. But I can’t overlook his skills. The guy is too big, strong, and is just as fast as Pac-man. Pac-man’s attacking style is perfect for Money to fight against. Pac will leave himself open after/during every flurry and Money will strike with counters all fight long until Pac-mans face looks like a bloody tampon. Just like with all of Money’s fights, if you don’t knock him out in the first 2-3 rounds, he’ll figure you out and it’s a wrap from that point on. I think Money will respect Pac-mans power so he may not try to knock him out for fear that Pac-man catches him with a wild hook and dazes/drops him.
@Big Is
LMAO, yeah it was probably a bad idea to drop the N-bomb in the hood. consider yourself lucky to have gotten away. Your black friend probably confused the sh!t outta everyone which got you a pass lol
[www.youtube.com]
pierce
bowling
in home
LMAOOOOOO @ Big I
Fuckin hilarious!!
Lionel Ritchie? or more like Billy Ocean?
@Chi
Trust me. I play a visual in my head of what could happen between Money and Pac… been doing it for a couple years.
A lot of guys who fought Pac say he’s so unorthodox that his hands seem like they’re coming from everywhere. Money can only dodge the punches that he can see coming.
Then I’ll flip my imagination and think how Money could go all technical and boring on us, use his 5″ reach advantage and never allow Pacman to get close.
It’s a chess match and that’s why this fight has to happen. If it doesn’t they’re both assholes.
The desire to be the best in the world should be motivation enough for top tier athletes. Wanting to prove the haters wrong could be fuel for the fire, but ask MJ if that’s what drove him, or if he was focusing on the title. Rings speak for themselves.
if Pacman loses to Marquez i wonder how that will effect the fight with money may…
if i was Pacman about to fight Mayweather and the bell rings id come to the center of the ring, fake like i wanna do the usual tapping of gloves thing and then left hook em straight to the dome, knock mayweather out cold just like he did Ortiz…lol…karmas a bitch
LOL@false crack medivac
I LOL’ed at that story Big I. Hilarious. I can’t get that picture outta my head of random dudes just pouring down out of trees like they were camouflaged.
The funniest part isn’t even them coming down from the trees. But to casually climb back into them. “Awww man, I was hoping they were gonna wreck. Let me get back up here on this 4th branch.”
-Planet of the Apes
@Panchitoo
You mean something like this
[www.youtube.com]
^maybe it was Ortiz who was getting his end of Karma.
LMAO @ dudes comin outta trees like ninjas. LMAO!
Laughed a lil too loud and had coworkers lookin at me sideways…damn…
HAHA i seen that video on WSHH and im guessing Floyd seen the same tape…
Chi – Yeah, not my best idea. I used to hang out with this big thug black dude, his girl loved me in like an “Aw, poor white boy” way so he always looked out for me, especially during the riots with Rodney King. I guess some of what he said before he’d smash dudes stuck in my head.
JAY – He is a dead ringer for Lionel. I’d always answer the phone “heellloooo?”
F&F – It didn’t dawn on me for awhile that they actually went back into the trees because we were so freaked out over Lionel losing his mind and the fact the guys came out of the trees to begin with. Who hides in trees?!?! It wasn’t like Rucker with Kobe and people climb trees to see it. There were plenty of bleacher seats.
Remind me later on to tell you guys about the time I was probably raped by some dudes in Lake Havasu.
probably raped? did you pass out?
I agree with @Chi ’bout Money’s skills… cat has it… it’s just that Pac is my dude (and of course, he most def got the skills to back ish up)… and I really want to see that fight pretty bad… my old man was able to see Thrilla in Manila live, he said there was nothing like it… 2 of the best sluggin’ it out until the very end… that I guess, is what other fans would also like to see… an all out war to determine who the best is…
panchitooo – I was in a bad place. There was video, but the battery died. From the direction it was going, I was going to be raped. I woke up fine the next morning, but don’t remember a thing. Come to think of it, I have shat in the shape of stars like those Pay-Doh things ever since…
@Big Is,
you got me f^king dead over here man!!!!
I think Wade was speaking more for Lebronda and others on the team more than for himself because he already knows what it takes to win a championship. And can we just admit that D Wade is the best player on the team without a doubt?