Dwyane Wade Lobs To High-Flying LeBron James For The Sick Slam

The Heat and Lakers game is missing stars on the Lakers side with Steve Nash and Kobe Bryant out (as well as seemingly every guard on LA’s roster), but LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are picking up the slack on the Heat side despite a feisty performance from a well-balanced Lakers team. Watch as a gorgeous no-look lob from Wade finds James at his apogee, where he reaches back for the one-handed slam.

Don’t worry, the GIF isn’t broken, ABC’s video team just thought we should gape at how high James gets for the oop.

The Wade-James pair just connected for a second oop â€” this time off the glass â€” before the end of the first half â€” so stay tuned for that one, too. The Heat lead the Lakers, 51-46, at the break.

