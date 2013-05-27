Dwyane Wade Offers His Submission For Flop Of The Year

This flop from Dwyane Wade thankfully didn’t draw a whistle, even if every other Miami acting job tonight was awarded with one. This submission for worst flop of the year was definitely bad enough to make this list though.
What do you think?
So if there was so much obvious flopping, why is the NBA not taking action and handing out fines?
Oh wait, it’s The Heat…
i think people’s reaction is a factor. i don’t think tony allen would’ve been fined if it weren’t for the announcer going on and on about it. at least he didnt exaggerate contact.
I hate the heat for reason exactly like this.
So you hate every other team too?
Nope, the ones who claim they are the best but play at a level the 29th best team in the league should be playing at to get a win. When you’re the best, be the best.
We need a guy upstairs watching for flops in game. Sure Wade gets a $5,000 fine later but the impact flops have in game are worth more than that usually. Extra possessions result in won or lost close games. (Yes it didn’t really matter last night, but in this playoffs it has.) Guy upstairs says he found a flop, even later, floppers team get the ball taken away and opposition gets to inbound a half court.
Agreed