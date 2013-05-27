Dwyane Wade Offers His Submission For Flop Of The Year

This flop from Dwyane Wade thankfully didn’t draw a whistle, even if every other Miami acting job tonight was awarded with one. This submission for worst flop of the year was definitely bad enough to make this list though.

What do you think?

